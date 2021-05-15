Insecurity: FG should consider traditional means —Aseyin, Oba Adekunle

In this interview by WALE AKINSELURE, the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle, speaks on how insecurity should be tackled by both the Oyo State government and the federal government. Experts:

Nigeria is enmeshed in a lot of security challenges, what should be the role of traditional rulers in addressing these challenges?

Traditional rulers should see the job taken as a serious one because once you become a traditional ruler you cannot do any other thing. Their primary job is to ensure peace and growth of your society, especially your rural community. Security issue is not to be toyed with. There are a lot of things traditional rulers do that I will not be able to expose to the press. The security issue has nothing to do with religion as they attack both churches and mosques and other people. But, traditional rulers do a lot of traditional things just to bring to the society. We don’t have to make a lot of things but there are traditional things we do. However, we should be able to voice out. But, security involves money. Are traditional rulers being given security votes? No. We employ vigilante, herbalists, but what do we give them? Do they give us money for rituals? No. Regardless the challenge of inadequate funds, that does not debar us from acting especially when one’s community is in problem. So, we have to do a lot of sacrifices on our own part.

Are notions that traditional rulers are not doing enough, therefore in order?

Traditional rulers are trying their best but maybe it is not good enough, for now. But, we need to be motivated. Not every Oba will be like me, like the Ooni of Ife, the Alaafin of Oyo. However, when there are issues, I do not shy away from my responsibilities. During the #EndSARS protests, I was in the midst of those protesters, appealing to them. However, we, traditional rulers, can do more.

How do you want government to empower traditional rulers?

Government knows that they should empower us. They give local government chairmen security votes but you ask, What are they securing? These young men just get money to buy cars and enjoy life. If we meet and they give us the money, we will do things the traditional way. But, wherein they tell us that the money sent to them is not enough to pay salaries, what do we do?

But, you meet with the local government chairmen at Security Council meetings. Are you saying those meetings are not helpful in addressing issues like insecurity?

Yes, we have security council meetings and after the meetings envelopes containing N5,000 are distributed. What do we do with such money? If you want to buy cattle or ram for sacrifice, ritual, is N5,000 enough? I am suggesting to the federal government to consider traditional means to address the issue of insecurity in the country. Payment of ransom is the most dangerous thing now. You see most traditional rulers cover their number plates because we are scared. Once they see a customized number plate of a king, they want to kidnap the occupant of that vehicle because they believe that kings are rich. The kidnappers assume that they have money but we are so poor. We, traditional rulers, are not secure. Traditional rulers are being kidnapped, that calls for concern. Traditional rulers, in fact everybody, now moves with fear.

But traditional rulers are expected to be fortified, should they also be covering their number plate and moving with fear?

Wale, you are my son, you come close to us traditional rulers to be fortified. Can you go to places I go? Even if you are fortified, you don’t intentionally test your fortification. You allow it work when caught unaware. Moreover, it is Almighty God that protects; all those traditional means are to assist.

How would you advice President Muhammadu Buhari to handle the issue of insecurity?

The president should see Nigeria as his own country, as his major constituency, not considering any religious affiliation. And he must protect us putting sentiments apart. Government knows there is serious issue of insecurity. Nigeria’s borders are very porous especially in the Northern part of Nigeria. This is because people from Niger, Chad, Mali speak the same Hausa as our own Northerners. In Yoruba land, you know the dialect of a man from Ekiti, Oyo or Abeokuta, but, over there, they are one and the same thing and have sympathy for one another. But, now, what sympathy do you have for your brother and you are killing him? You cannot sleep with your two eyes closed nowadays.

Are you saying that President Buhari has failed, in terms of security?

I won’t say that the President has failed but I advice him to do more. I won’t adjudge him as a failure but he should put in more efforts to secure the nation.

Here in Oyo State, Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun axes have been grappling with issues of insecurity, why do you think this is peculiar to these zones?

The problem is when you have strangers in your midst and you do not question where they come from. Someone comes and says he wants to buy 10 acres of land, not long after, land operators help them to get Certificate of Occupancy and the land becomes theirs. You do this without knowing whether the person is a Nigerian, Chadian or Nigerien but only interested in the money being offered. When the problem comes, you begin to cry. Here in Iseyin, we have been living in peace with the Fulanis for so many years but when the foreign ones come in, there is problem. However, we do not have much of such experiences here in Iseyin. I have told my people that if someone approaches a food vendor to buy food worth about N5,000 in takeaway packs, you should ask where the person is taking the food to, you should monitor such person. When such large prepared food is purchased, it is most likely being taken to hostages so that they do not die. They know they have to feed their hostages so that they can collect ransom. If it is raw food, one might not raise an eyebrow, but if it is prepared food, one should be concerned. If those that came to purchase huge amount of prepared food are farm workers, you should know.

But, traditional rulers have been fingered as the ones selling lands to these foreigners.

Personally, I have not sold land to foreigners. Here in Iseyin, it is landowners, families that own and sell land. The Oba does not have overriding right over any land. We only advice them not to sell land to persons they do not know.

Earlier, you talked about porous borders, Oyo State also has its own share of porous borders, like that of Saki, contributing to insecurity in the state. How should that be handled?

I don’t think we have enough immigration officers at our borders. What we have to do is to register those foreigners and give them Identity cards and those that are unregistered should be sent away. How will someone just come overnight, erect a tent, bring his cattle and settle down? We have been discussing with the Okere of Saki on ways to secure that Saki border without violence.

At your Obas-in-council meetings, what strategic decisions have been taken regarding security in Oyo state?

There are some decisions taken by the Obas but I won’t divulge that information now. I am sorry about that.

How would you access the strides of Amotekun corps towards ensuring security in the state?

We should be very careful. When Boko Haram started, we never knew it will get to that extent. Now, it is very difficult to stop Boko Haram. So, Amotekun should not see itself as a vendetta body. Yes, protect your people not attacking other tribes. Legitimately, we have people in the North, people in the East. Amotekun is good but they should operate with sense. They should get adequate training, not be disobedient and kill people, it is not fair; it is ungodly.

Are you convinced by the strides of the Governor Seyi Makinde led government towards ensuring security in the state, thus far?

The governor is trying a bit. He bought vehicles for all the security agencies. But the problem is most of the security agents see their uniform as an opportunity to collect free money.

What should be the role of citizens towards ensuring security in the society?

You have to protect your room, your household first; train your children on normal behaviour in the society, not you encouraging a child that does not sell anything but is bringing in something. During the #EndSARS protests, someone took an Okada home and the mother was the one that gladly urged the child to bring in and hide the Okada. The Okada was not bought but stolen. What we are breeding today is dangerous. I call for a ban on Okada inside secondary schools. Motorcycles should only drop students and leave. Most of these Okada are being owned by students. I was shocked to see the number of Okada in a secondary school I visited recently; it was as if motorcycles were being sold there. That also is a security risk. How can they be serious? They don’t face their education, they drop out and become a nuisance and menace to the society. Parents also have their own role. There is no way my child, who is in the university, will come home with a car and I won’t question where he or she got the money to buy a car. He cannot give me any reasonable answer and I will personally burn the car. Parents must instill discipline in their children.

