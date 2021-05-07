Insecurity: FG places security forces on red alert 

Worried by the increasing cases of insecurity ravaging the country, the Federal Government. has placed all the nation’s security forces on the red alert in case of any eventuality.

A Presidency source told The Nigerian Tribune in Abuja on Thursday that the action became necessary following various unfavourable security reports pouring in on the insurgents’ resolve to ignite unprecedented crises in some parts of the country including Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Sokoto, Kwara, Kastina, Kaduna, Oyo and other States as well as the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The security forces, according to the source include the Department of State Services, DSS, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the paramilitary agencies such as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The source hinted that the Personnel of the Security Forces were under strict instructions to keep eagle eyes on public Institutions and installations across the States of the Federation and Abuja

He added that the personnel were also instructed to keep a vigil on the nation’s land borders, seaports and airports so as not to be caught unaware in case of any eventuality.

In a swift response to the signal received by Security operatives, there was a heavy security presence at the National Assembly on Thursday, over reports on a possible terrorist attack on public institutions across the nation’s capital city.

The combined security task force involving the Sergeant-at-Arms, Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Security (DSS) embarked on stop and search at the major entrance leading into the complex.

Sequel to the heavy traffic caused by the exercise, lawmakers of both Chambers, the Senate and the House of Representatives, staff and other motorists spent hours to access the complex.

One of the security agents told the Nigerian Tribune in confidence that there was a security threat signal of a possible attack on the National Assembly.

Further checks by our Correspondent showed that most of the installed security facilities at the main entrances into the complex were not functional, as the security operatives have applied manual checks of vehicles and pedestrians coming into the complex.

This came just as the FCT Police Command, Abuja, reassured residents of adequate protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory and its environs, insisting that there was no cause for concern

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the Command, ASP, Mariam Yusuf, it explained that the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma had deployed overt and covert strategies to curb banditry and criminal activities particularly on the borders of the territory

According to the statement, “in addition, the Commissioner of Police has launched an advance collaborative approach to address the security concerns

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory

“The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352”.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State had raised the alarm over the presence of Boko Haram insurgents at nearby communities close to the nation’s capital city and called for urgent action against the bandits to prevent them from running down Abuja.