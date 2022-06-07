Insecurity: FG not deterred by attack on Owo Catholic Church ― Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will not be deterred in providing adequate security of lives and property of the citizenry.

Aregebsola stated this during his visit to Owo, Ondo State, following the Sunday attack and killing of worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State by gunmen, describing the killing of the worshipers as devastating, senseless and an attempt to ignite an ethnic war.

Aregbesola noted that the attack was to dampen the morale of the government and Owo community, saying that the criminals were going after soft targets because they have been weakened.

The minister, however, called for collaborative efforts between traditional institutions and law enforcement agencies in arresting the fleeing criminals, saying that any piece of information on the attack is important.

Aregbesola who was also joined by the host governor, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to visit the church, were received by the church’s officiating priest, Rev Fr Andrew Abayomi.

Aregbesola said it was worrisome that the attack happened in the South-West which has a measure of peace and tranquillity.





He said: “While the motive of the perpetrators is yet to be established, there is no doubt that their cowardly act is intended to cause chaos and instil fear in the people, foment trouble and provoke bloody inter and intra ethnic crises.

“It is worrisome that this is happening in the region of Nigeria that has a measure of peace and tranquillity. This could only have been intended to destabilize the state and plunge the nation to a needless crisis.

“Their action is capable of widening the cracks in national harmony and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, stoking ethnic and religious crises and pitting our people against one another on the basis of primordial cleavages.

“I am therefore appealing to you to reject this ugly and backward agenda and refuse to take any rash, inappropriate, primitive and precipitate action in the spirit of revenge. We should clearly identify the enemy and their mission.

“Our neighbours from other parts of the country with whom we have lived together in peace and harmony, are not and cannot be the enemy.

“We must not be provoked to senselessly attack each other in reaction to the evil plot of some nihilists and criminals bent on plunging the nation into chaos and anarchy.

“Those who attacked innocent people worshipping in the house of God are the enemies. They are nothing more than cowardly savages and animals. I can assure however that the entire security system of Nigeria is on the trail of the enemies that sneaked in on us to wreak this havoc. We are on their trail, they will be apprehended and made to pay dearly for this unprovoked attack.”

Aregbesola said the security of lives and property of Nigerians remains the number one agenda of the government, saying the government is going to do everything possible to make the nation secure and peaceful.

“We must remain irrepressible and undeterred. We should not give the enemies the benefit of rejoicing over us. The attack was meant to dampen our morale and plunge us into gloom and darkness.

“We must bounce back big time. But we should rise to defend our land and take our historic position in leading the black race to fulfil its destiny,” the minister said.