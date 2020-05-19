Insecurity: FG deploys special forces to Plateau

Worried by the lingering insecurity in various parts of Plateau State, the Federal Government has deployed thirty-five special forces to the state to arrest the spate of attacks on innocent citizens and to fully entrench peace in all the troubled areas.

The troops who arrived the state aboard NAF aircraft around 8:50 am were moved to the Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, 205 Combat Search and Rescue Group, in Mangu Local Government Area of the state where they were received by the Commander, Air Commodore Eeimobo O. Ebiowe.

The Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo who led the troops to the Plateau State told newsmen the troops formed part of the ninety-four special forces and thirty search and rescue personnel trained recently by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“We have brought them here in Plateau to add to the security architecture of the state after graduating from their training.

“There are regiment and special forces personnel and they have additional competency in combat, search and rescue operation.

“Anywhere there is a crisis, including banditry, farmers/herders crisis, they are expected to quell the situation and then return to their base,” said Ohwo.

The Air Vice-Marshal Ohwo enjoined the newly deployed troops to bring their training experience to bear in the discharge of their responsibilities. He also expressed optimism that the new efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace in the state would achieve the intended objective.

Tribune Online recalls that local government areas such as Bassa, Bokkos, Mangu Riyom and others have been under attack by gunmen suspected to be killer herdsmen. As a result of this, farmers in the affected communities can no longer access their farms while quite a lot of villages have equally been sacked.

Also over the weekend, a senior lecturer with the University of Jos was attacked in his residence and his six years old daughter kidnapped and later rescued by a combined team of Police and vigilante group during which a member of the later was shot by the kidnappers.

Apparently reacting to the deployment of the special troop, the National President of Irgwe Development Association Hon. Sunday Abdul commended the Federal Government for the initiative, adding that it was a right step in the right direction.

“Security is paramount and very important without which nothing tangible can be done. This step is very apt and commendable but my advice is that they should be fair to all in their dealings,” he said.