Insecurity: FG begins phase 7 mass trials of suspected terrorists

The Federal Government has begun the seventh phase of mass trials of suspected terrorists arrested across the country at Kainji in Niger State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday night by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The statement explained that the exercise was part of the Federal Government’s continued commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism, and to strengthening the nation’s criminal justice system in line with international best practices.

It stated that the National Coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, speaking at the flag-off ceremony, said the trials indicated Nigeria’s unwavering pursuit of justice and reaffirmed its resolve to confront terrorism through lawful and transparent means.

According to him, “It is truly encouraging to see the convergence of the Judiciary, law enforcement, legal practitioners, and partners, once again united in purpose and duty. These trials are a cornerstone of our national commitment to upholding the rule of law while addressing terrorism and violent extremism.”

General Laka noted that Nigeria has recorded significant successes in strengthening its criminal justice capacity to handle terrorism-related offences.

He further highlighted that recent progress in the prosecution of such cases has played a critical role in addressing concerns raised by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to him, “Indeed, the advancements made through these trials have greatly contributed to Nigeria’s efforts toward exiting the FATF Grey List.”

The statement added that General Laka, on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, extended appreciation to the Federal Government, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and the Justices of the Federal High Court for their professionalism and dedication to justice.

He also acknowledged the valuable support of international partners, investigators, legal teams, and support staff in the trials of the suspects.

It further added that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, Mohammed Babadoko Abubakar, commended the collaborative efforts of the ONSA and various local and international stakeholders for their ongoing support and contributions to the trials.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s determination to ensure justice is served to both victims and accused persons within a framework that respects the rule of law and human rights.

