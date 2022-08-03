Insecurity: FEC approves N2.6bn for operational vehicles, gadgets

In order to secure lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, approved the purchase of operational vehicles and various security equipment to support security agencies in the FCT.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed that at the end of the FEC meeting said the approval involved two contracts totalling N 2,682, 248,378.52K.

The Minister disclosed that the first contract which is for the procurement of 60 units of Ford Ranger 4×4 wheel drive vehicles with security communication accessories including 3 years post sales service was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd at the sum of N1,835,108,613.95k.

He also explained that the second contract which is for the purchase of various security gadgets and accessories to support security agencies in the FCT was awarded to Messrs E&S Technology Ltd at the sum of N847,139,764.57.

The Minister assured that with this massive support to security agencies, efforts to curtail security challenges in the FCT will be further enhanced.

He also appealed to residents of the Territory to support the FCT Administration and the security agencies in the fight against crime and criminality in the nation’s capital by being security conscious and providing useful information to the relevant authorities when possible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Insecurity: FEC approves N2.6bn for operational vehicles, gadgets

Insecurity: FEC approves N2.6bn for operational vehicles, gadgets