Insecurity: FCTA, security agencies to confront menace of scavengers, drug abuse, others in Abuja

As part of efforts to ensure the security of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, the FCT administration in conjunction with security agencies has mapped out strategies to nip in the bud the menace of scavengers, cultism and drug abuse within the territory.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this at the regular FCT Security Committee meeting in Abuja, said the scavengers, who often operated under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrated a lot of criminal activities within Abuja which would not be tolerated anymore.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Anthony Ogunleye, the minister lamented that scavengers have concentrated their criminal activities on vandalizing public utilities whenever there is a crisis.

He said they had now become major threats to lives and property, insisting that their activities remain banned in the Federal Capital City (FCC).

Malam Bello said: “Each time there is a crisis, you discovered that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on.

“There will now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.” He reiterated.

The minister, therefore, called for the support of the residents by providing intelligence to the security agencies.

He said efforts would be made to continue to encourage the cordial relationship between herders and farmers within the territory with a view to preventing clashes between them.

On her part, the Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu equally reassured the residents of the territory of their safety as the administration was not unaware of the security challenges and was taking all necessary measures for the protection of lives and property.

Present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the FCT minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engineer Umar Gambo Jubrin, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, traditional and religious leaders, Area Council Chairmen, heads of relevant FCTA agencies and departments as well as heads of the various military and para-military formations in the territory.

