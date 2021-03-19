Insecurity: FCTA issues 72-hour ultimatum to illegal traders to vacate Gudu market

Following the increasing rate of illegal and criminal activities at Gudu electrical and auto spare parts market in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Friday, issued a 72-hour ultimatum to all illegal traders to vacate the market.

A combined team of FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation and Enforcement squad of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), who stormed the market to sensitize them, therefore warned of imminent enforcement of a Court order to rid the market of all illegal activities.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, who addressed newsmen, said the exercise became imperative, as the market had been overtaken by illegalities that threaten public safety.

According to him: “What the traders own in this market are their shops and not the walkways and parking lots. The traders have turned the car parks into the warehouse.

“The 72 hours have been given to them, and if they don’t comply, FCTA will have no other choice than to force the Court order, totally shut down the market and clean it up.

“We want to make the market safe for all because what we see here is a disaster waiting to happen. In an event of a fire outbreak, it would be difficult for rescue vehicles to access the market.” He explained.

Also speaking, the Head of Enforcement Squad of AEPB, Kaka Bello said the ultimatum was given to enable various unions in the market to correct all the wrongs.

“We are here to enforce a Court order on the cleaning of the market. The market has been characterised by all forms of nuisances by traders who display their wares on walkways, car parks and other places.” He added.

Managing Director, Abuja Market Management Limited (AMML), Mr Ibrahim Uzaibat, confirmed that traders had been alerted over several contraventions and illegal activities tarnishing the image of the market.

He said all major markets in Abuja have approved blueprint that must not be compromised.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…FCTA issues 72-hour ultimatum FCTA issues 72-hour ultimatum

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…FCTA issues 72-hour ultimatum FCTA issues 72-hour ultimatum