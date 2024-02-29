The city management team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has demolished shanties at the Bureau De Change (BDC) headquarters in Zone 4, area of Abuja.

Fielding questions from journalists after clearing the shanties, the leader of the team and Director, the Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima said shanties serve as a hideout for suspected criminals in the city centre.

He said the area is full of illegal activities that have become a threat to security and must not be allowed to remain.

Galadima who described the area as an eyesore, said the exercise which is based on directive will help to bring out the esthetic nature of the place.

According to him, BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas and not under trees and bushes as being experienced in Zone 4.

He said the concern of the team was to ensure the safety and security of Abuja residents, and he said the operation has nothing to do with the fight against BDC operators.

Asked why the area has not been developed for a long time, he said the place was under litigation till the court decided.

Galadima said, “Our clean-up exercise here is based on a directive for us to keep sanity.

“The place is a sorry situation in terms of esthetic, it serves as a hideout for criminals and miscreants which is why we have to come and clear everything.

“BDC operators are expected to operate from designated and licenced areas, they are not supposed to operate under trees and in bushes, so that is why we have cleared the place.

ALSO READ: Tinubu to Afenifere: I’ll ensure fiscal, true federalism

“The place is still under litigation but you see, security is paramount so also safety and cleanliness, we have to look at these parameters very well not forgetting that the site is under litigation but we have to provide safety and security for Abuja residents”

On the security aspect, Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary of Command and Control Centre, Federal Capital Territory Administration, said the demolition will provide adequate security for residents especially those that ply the area.

He stated that the new slogan in FCT under the current administration is, ‘We no gree for criminals in FCT’ which is an indication for more strategies against criminal elements.

Olumuji, “The area is part of where there are security challenges, especially on the residents in the city centre, when they transverse through the Abuja Continental Hotel (Sheraton hotel) through zone 4 going to the National Mosque.

“You can see shanties which are not supposed to be in the city centre, harbouring the criminal elements. They operate by disposing of residents around the area and they come down to herbinate. They attack residents and road users within the area.

“We have recovered weapons from them which they use in attacking the residents and motorists around the place, we also have drug-related issues and other incidences that occur here.

“Where people are dealing on hard drugs and other substances the rate of crime is always high because the criminal elements want to be high to carry out their nefarious activities. So, what we are doing with other agencies is to sustain our operations”

On her part, Deputy Director of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, Deborah Osho said motorists and BDC operators have turned the area into a motor park, causing traffic gridlock.

“This is not a car park, they should not use this place, environment or arena as a car park, is not a place to park cars and go for business, we will continue to raid this place. There is going to be constant monitoring to ensure this place is free,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE