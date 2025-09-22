Insecurity: FCTA clears suspected kidnappers hideout in Asokoro

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday cleared up a cashew plantation in Kpaduma 111/ Kobi, Asokoro area of the nation’s capital, Abuja, suspected to be a kidnappers’ hideout in Asokoro.

This is coming on the heels of the incident which took place on 15th September 2025, involving gunshots between police operatives and gunmen suspected to be kidnappers along Kobi Village Road in Kpaduma III, where the gunmen used two female victims as human shields to escape, while the operatives engaged them in a fierce chase, successfully rescuing the two female victims unhurt in the process.

However, it was gathered that two local security personnel from the community vigilante sustained gunshot injuries.

They were immediately evacuated to the national hospital, where one was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, while the other remains under medical care and is responding to treatment.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, who addressed newsmen during the exercise, said the trees had to be brought down because of a suspected kidnapper’s hideout in Asokoro.

Also, he dismissed claims that the community residents were against the exercise, and assured that the FCT Administration would build a police post in the area to curtail future occurrences.

He said: “The purpose of our visit to this site is to clear this forest, which has become an ungoverned space. About a week ago, there was a reported case of kidnapping, and the suspects were traced to this area. In the course of the rescue attempt, one of the vigilante officers lost his life. That is why we are here this morning to ensure all the trees are brought down.

“I’ve just been informed by the representative of the village chief that they support this action and will cooperate with us in clearing everything, because they, too, have been victims of the situation. They are not asking for compensation, only for total clearance of the trees.

“In many areas around the fringes of Abuja, we see similar situations where trees and forests are used as cover. This exercise is not limited to this community alone. A few weeks ago, we started clearing plantations in places like Apo Resettlement, where we cleared over two hectares, and also at Apo Guzape. Last year, we cleared the Mabushi Scavengers Colony, where the trees were being used as a form of shelter. So this effort is not confined to the city centre; it extends beyond it.

“We will make recommendations to the FCT Administration. Agencies like the Directorate of Rural Services, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the police may be stationed here. Arrangements can be made to ensure this corridor is properly maintained.”

On his part, Dr Peter Olumiji, Secretary, Command and Control of the FCTA’s Security Services Department, said the FCT Administration, in conjunction with the security agencies, was using every tool available to carry out surveillance and intelligence gathering and would also use forest guards and drones for securing plantations and forests in the territory to enhance the security of lives and property.

He said: “When security agencies say an investigation is ongoing, it means they are using every tool available, carrying out surveillance and gathering intelligence even within the villages to identify informants. That’s part of what has led to the successes so far.

“Yes. But it’s not just about forest guards. The FCT administration is also deploying technology, including round-the-clock surveillance drones across all forests within the territory.”

Iliya Iwadagba, a resident of Kobi, who narrated their ordeals, said they have been living there for a long time peacefully without any fear of kidnappers.

“We did not experience this kind of thing. But five years back now, some unwanted people started coming here, and we could no longer pass this route because anytime in the evening when you pass there, people will just come out from this bush around us, and attack you.”

He explained how the suspected kidnappers have been operating on the road that connects Kobi and Kpaduma villages. He hinted that about two people were killed inside their cars while returning from work at night, while some were forcefully taken away at the fall of night on the same Kobi road.

He said, “They killed one man and left his car, they kidnapped one man, and left his car, and just recently, our vigilante, while trying to secure the area, they came out and shot them.

“So this thing is getting too much. So we are calling for the government to see how they can at least clear this bush and give us security. Even we who are working here, we cannot work because we always think something will happen, our businesses do not flow here like before because everybody is scared of following this place.”

