Insecurity: FCT taskforce nabs 5 in possession of drugs in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in its sustained fight against crime, illegal structures to bring order and sanity to the capital city, on Tuesday, arrested five suspected criminals peddling drugs under the Wuse flyover.

The peddlers, on citing the combined team of the FCT Minister’s Taskforce Team, took to their heels but the security officials were able to arrest five of them in possession of banned substances believed to be Indian hemp.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Ikharo Attah, stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja.

Attah said: “We went round all the bridges in the city centre, we were very shocked what we saw at the bridges in the centre of Abuja, we saw massive settlements, massive business community, eroded soil, we saw the bridge heavily smoked due to the activities of food vendors, welding work going on, people are living under the bridge.

“We arrested 5 guys with Indian hemp here, carpenter business, charcoal business all under the bridge. The five guys would be taken for investigation. This is part of the Abuja cleanup and we will sustain the cleanup of Abuja,” he stated.

Head, Monitoring and Enforcement, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), Kaka Bello, lamented the huge environmental degradation ongoing under the flyovers in the city centre. According to Bello, public properties that belong to every resident are being destroyed by few people and the FCTA cannot accept that.

He said: “We are here to stop all illegal activities under the bridges. And we have arrested some people and they will be charged to court. Apart from degradation, destruction of public properties, we also have issues of insecurity, a lot of miscreants living under the bridge,” he stated.

