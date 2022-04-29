Insecurity: FCT Minister vows to dismantle Apo-Dutse Pantaker

As Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) sustains attacks on suspected criminals’ hideouts, the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, has reiterated the government’s firm decision to forge ahead on the planned removal of Apo-Dutse Pantaker, famed to be one of the biggest scrap markets in the country.

The minister insisted that the place harbours suspected criminal elements, and said the ultimatum given to them, can only be extended by one week from Friday.

Senior Special Assistant on monitoring, inspection and enforcement to FCT minister, Ikharo Attah who had an interactive meeting with stakeholders of the Pantaker market on Friday, noted that the minister has given a marching order that the market is removed.

He noted that operators of the Pantaker market admitted that the place was riddled with several challenges, but pleaded for enough time to enable them to remove all their properties.

Attah noted that the decision to extend the ultimatum by one week was due to Ramadan. He explained that the minister demonstrated magnanimity, but insisted that the location of the market was illegal and contravened urban and regional planning rules.

“FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has given a marching order to clear the place, because criminals are largely hibernating there, even the people have admitted that the criminals have stolen some electrical installations there.”





“We have warned them and given them an ultimatum before, but they pleaded that their ‘pantaker’ is not like the other ones, but the biggest in the country. They said that parking their things will take almost one month, and we reviewed it because of the Ramadan and agreed on one week after the Sallah to vacate the place” Attah added.

One of the leaders of the Apo-Dutse Pantaker market association, Ambusa Umar, said the operators have consented to the decision of the administration, but pleaded for two weeks, instead of one.

Umar noted that the operators are law-abiding citizens, working to eke out a living, and also contribute to the country’s economic growth.

He equally acknowledged that the place has had security challenges, but urged the administration to consider their request.

