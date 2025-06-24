Insecurity: Failure to prosecute perpetrators encourages criminals — Reps

The Ad-hoc Committee mandated to convene a Special Security Conference on the security challenges in Plateau State and beyond pledged its resolve to proffer lasting solutions to the insecurity challenges across the country.

In a bid to achieve this, the Ad-hoc Committee unveiled plans to engage with various stakeholders including: security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, researchers, and political actors, among others.

Chairman, Hon. Hammed Waheed, who gave the assurance in Abuja during the inauguration of the Ad-hoc Committee, affirmed that “the security challenges in Plateau State have persisted for far too long. We are all witnesses to the unfortunate and recurring cycle of violence that has left many communities in sorrow, displaced countless families, destroyed livelihoods, and eroded trust among ethnic and religious groups.

“These tragic developments are not isolated—they reverberate beyond Plateau, affecting neighbouring states and undermining national stability.

It is for this reason that the House of Representatives, at its plenary on the 8th day of May, 2025, in its wisdom and responsiveness to the yearnings of our people, mandated the formation of this Committee.

“Our assignment is clear: to convene a Special Security Conference that will bring together critical stakeholders—security agencies, traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, researchers, and political actors—to engage in sincere, in-depth discussions and generate sustainable solutions.

“This is not just another conference. It is an opportunity for truth-telling, healing, dialogue, and decisive recommendations. Our aim is not just to diagnose the problem—much of which we already know—but to chart new pathways towards lasting peace, security, justice, and reconciliation.

“As members of this Committee, we must discharge our duties with integrity, impartiality, and utmost sensitivity. We will be expected to: engage stakeholders across affected communities and beyond; identify root causes and trigger points of the conflicts; design the framework and agenda for the Conference; ensure inclusion, giving voice to all segments of society; and produce a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations.

“We must remember: the eyes of the people are on us. This task is not about politics—it is about people. About communities. About peace. About the soul of our nation. Let us work collaboratively and diligently. Let us listen more than we speak. Let us lead with empathy and courage.”

Also at plenary, the House resolved to investigate the brutal killing of 13 people who were travelling from Unguwan Rimi Community, Basawa, Sabon Gari Local Government of Kaduna State to Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State for a wedding ceremony.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, who expressed grief over the brutal killing of “13 innocent travellers from Unguwan Rimi Community, Basawa of Sabon Gari Local Government, Kaduna State, on Friday, 20th June 2025, who missed their way while travelling to attend a wedding ceremony in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The House also notes that the victims, who were unarmed civilians on a peaceful journey for a social event, were attacked, mobbed and killed by unidentified persons, which has left their families devastated.

“The House is concerned that this horrific act is part of an increasing trend of insecurity and inter-state violence that threatens the freedom of movement, peace, and unity of Nigeria as a country.

“The House is worried that despite previous resolutions of this honourable House and repeated assurances from security agencies, attacks of this nature continue unabated, raising serious questions about the adequacy of the security architecture and the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.”

“The House is concerned that the continued failure to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of such heinous crimes is emboldening criminal elements and undermining public confidence in the Government’s ability to provide security and justice in that area and other areas in the country where such acts of crime continue to happen without any action taken against the perpetrators.

“The House is aware that Section 14(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government’.

“The House is further aware that peace, stability, and justice are critical for the development of any society, as development will not thrive amidst fear, bloodshed, and impunity.”

To this end, the House condemned in strong terms the gruesome and senseless killing of those innocent people of Unguwan Rimi Community, Basawa, while travelling to Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The House also mandated the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Chief of Army Staff to urgently investigate the incident, identify and apprehend the perpetrators, and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.

The lawmakers also harped on the need for the Federal Government to enhance inter-state security coordination, to ensure the safety of travellers and prevent further occurrences.

The House mandated the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate humanitarian support to the affected families and the survivors currently receiving treatment.

In honour of the victims who died during the ugly incident, the lawmakers observed a minute’s silence for the lives lost in the tragic incident.

Hence, the House resolved to constitute an Ad-hoc Committee that will conduct a special investigation on the continuous killing of travellers within that same route and report to the House within 14 days.

Speaking on the efforts made so far, Speaker Tajudeen disclosed that he has been in contact with the Plateau State Government, adding that plans are underway by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to commiserate with the families of the victims soon.

