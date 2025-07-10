Insecurity: Expose criminals masquerading as separatist agitators, Anambra CP urges residents

Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has urged residents to expose individuals masquerading as separatist agitators who are actually perpetrating violent crimes in the state.

These criminals are exploiting separatist sentiments to commit extortion, abduction and targeted attacks on innocent citizens.

The appeal comes amid recent intelligence reports indicating that criminals are taking advantage of the separatist sentiments to perpetrate violent crimes.

CP Orutugu emphasised the need for residents to help distinguish between legitimate advocacy and the activities of those exploiting unrest for personal gain.

“The safety and progress of Anambra lies in our collective resolve to say no to violence and criminality in any form,” the CP said.

The Police Command pledged its committment to working with local communities, traditional rulers, religious leaders and stakeholders to dismantle criminal networks and ensure a secure environment for all.

The state has historically been known for being peaceful, tolerant, innovative, industrious and entrepreneurial.

CP Orutugu’s appeal is aimed at preserving this reputation and ensuring the state’s continued progress.

Residents are urged to report security breaches or request security services by contacting the Command Control Room on 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08039334002 for a prompt response.