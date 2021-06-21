Insecurity: Expect new security strategies for Oyo ―  Makinde

In response to security issues facing the state, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, hinted that the state will, in the coming days, unveil new set of security strategies.

Speaking during the inauguration of the governing board of the state security network agency codenamed Amotekun, Makinde hinted that the new strategy will see an increased presence of security operatives around the state.

He however cautioned against the politicization of the security issues facing the state and challenged opposition politicians to a debate on how differently they will handle the issue of insecurity in the state.

According to Makinde, some politicians were only lashing on the security challenges facing the state just to bring themselves to prominence.

Makinde urged all residents to see the task of security of the state as a collective responsibility and not leave it all alone to him and his government.

Inaugurated into the 12-member board of the Security Network Agency was Brigadier General Kunle Togun (rtd.) as Chairman; Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (rtd.); Onpetu of Ojeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo; CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd.); DCP Sunday Odukoya (rtd); representatives of Commissioner of Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Armed Forces among others.

Speaking during the inauguration, Makinde said: “In the days ahead, we will also let the people of Oyo state know new things we are doing as far as security is concerned and when they see security operatives all around, they must give them total support.

“I can go to Igangan and take responsibility for some of these activities but security is our collective responsibility. It is not just for the government or the governor alone. Everybody needs to come on board and play their own part.

“I have been listening and watching people try to politicize the issue of security. Well, I want to appeal to such individuals, within the state, to know that it is our state and it is only God that puts people in positions.

“If you want to destroy your state before everybody to gain political power, I wonder the kind of state such kind of individual wants to preside over.”

“We have seen cases where they doctor videos to discredit Amotekun; we have seen cases where people go out and outrightly lie. Now everybody I meet on the streets are advisers on security. I wonder if they want me to sack Fatai Owoseni and put them there.

“And you ask them where they have practiced their security and they have not gone beyond their street. They probably think that if they provide neighbourhood watch, that is the qualification to advice us on the issue of security.

“Some of these people saying insecurity is the major challenge of Oyo state. The country is going through quite a bit, in terms of security, but I challenge them to a debate. Let them come and tell us what they will do differently; they have nothing to offer the people of Oyo state apart from wanting to ride on the perception of insecurity to gain prominence.

“Let us build Oyo state together and if it is God’s will for them to be in power in 2023, God will do it for them easily but we must not destroy our state.”

