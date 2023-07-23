As security challenges persist in some states in Nigeria, including the South East States, a former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka has suggested to the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, to consider the creation of what he called ‘community WhatsApp groups’ across the 181 communities in the state to curb the menace.

He said the WhatsApp groups if created, should have, the State Governor, the state Commissioner of Police, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Matters, Divisional Police Officers (DPO) in various Council Areas, Traditional rulers, Religion leaders, Community President General, Youth leaders, Women leaders, Motor Parks leaders, Market leaders and Vigilante group as members and the Local Government Chairman of each Council Area, should served as the administration Officer of the group.

Chidoka gave the suggestion during a three-days retreat/one-year anniversary celebration of the 21 Transition Committee Chairmen of the 21 Local Government Area of the State.

The event organised by the State Government, took place at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu, over the weekend.

Chidoka, who was among the guest speakers at the occasion urged the Transition Committee Chairmen not to take the issue of insecurity lightly in their various council areas.

According to him, the issue of insecurity should not be the responsibility of the Chairmen alone. All the above-mentioned stakeholders should be involved actively if the menace must be curbed.

“The WhatsApp groups will enable the admitted members to provide the necessary information, especially, concerning insecurity (alerts or threats to communities) for prompt action.

“The chairmen should not politick the measure for the sake of effectiveness. I am giving out the suggestion for the good of every NdiAnambra and not for political campaign purposes. I am more concerned about the situation because most brothers and sisters living outside the state are afraid of visiting their villages because of the unfriending environment at the moment.

“Let me use this occasion to appeal to the governor, Soludo to allocate many funds to the Council Chairmen as the third tiers of the Government, to enable them to dispense the needed dividend of democracy to people living in the rural areas.”

Chidoka, a chieftain of the People Democratic Party (PDP), urged the TC chairmen, to run a data-driven administration, a community and ward base governance and digital governance for citizens’ engagement, if they must meet up the expectations of the people at the rural areas.

He also charged them to share visionaries and not to be afraid of telling the governor, their challenges whenever the need arises.





Another guest speaker on the occasion and the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, in his speech, urged the Chairmen to be good managers and to always engage Traditional rulers, Religion leaders and community president generals in their decision-making, if the council areas under their watch must grow and developed.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Soludo, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, who represented the governor, on his part, enjoined the TC Chairmen and other community stakeholders, to ensure their youths imbibed the right values and avoid destructive vices, like violence and drug abuse and also to keep their environment clean at all time.

In their separate interviews with Journalists, the Chairman of Aguata LGA, Dr. Chibuike Ofobuike, Ayamelum LGA, Chief Livinus Onyenwe, Ihiala LGA, Chief Kingsley Obi, Ekwusigo LGA, Hon. James Obi, Onitsha South LGA, Hon. Emeka Orji and their Ogbaru Council counterpart, Hon. Chidiebere Aniegbu, while commending governor Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment for them to celebrate their one-year anniversary, lamented insecurity as a major challenge they are currently facing at their various Council Areas.

They promised to practicalise what they have learned in their various council areas.

