Insecurity: Ex-EKSU VC urges FG to tackle elite complicity

…as Ekiti elders celebrate legacy of late Babatola

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ado-Ekiti, now Ekiti State University (EKSU), Professor Dipo Kolawole, has called on the Federal Government to overhaul Nigeria’s security architecture, warning that corruption, political interference, elite collaboration and institutional rivalry are undermining efforts to tackle insecurity.

Kolawole also advocated the development of a national strategic defence doctrine, the establishment of a National Security Policy Development Team and increased recruitment into the armed forces, police and other security agencies to restore peace and strengthen national cohesion.

The political scientist made the recommendations in Ado-Ekiti while delivering a lecture titled, “The Paradox of Nationhood: The Struggle for Reinventing Nigeria’s Security Architecture,” at the second edition of the Joel Babatola Annual Lecture.

The lecture was organised by the Board of Trustees of the Ekiti Council of Elders in honour of its late pioneer chairman, who served as Parliamentary Secretary to the late Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Professor Kolawole said Nigeria’s persistent security challenges were not merely the result of inadequate military capacity but reflected deeper structural problems, including leadership failures, weak accountability, poverty, corruption and the country’s incomplete journey towards nationhood.

According to him, the country’s security crisis had become a national challenge requiring a coordinated response beyond the conventional deployment of military and police personnel.

Kolawole maintained that the current security arrangement, in which the Armed Forces, intelligence services, police and other security institutions largely operate in separate structures, had weakened intelligence sharing, coordination and operational effectiveness.

He said Nigeria needed an integrated security system capable of harmonising the activities of security agencies, improving threat assessment and eliminating destructive rivalry among institutions responsible for protecting the country.

On emerging technological threats, Kolawole warned that artificial intelligence was rapidly transforming the global security environment, creating opportunities for development as well as new vulnerabilities.

He noted that sophisticated technological tools could be exploited by hackers and criminal networks to compromise financial institutions, disrupt aviation operations and undermine public safety.

The professor called for a global regulatory framework for artificial intelligence and data centres, arguing that the implications of advanced technology transcended national boundaries and required international cooperation.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, hailed the Ekiti Council of Elders for celebrating the legacy of the late Joel Babatola, whom he described as one of the frontrunners who sacrificed for the growth and development of Ekiti State.

The governor said the state’s investment in security had yielded results, citing Ekiti’s ranking as Nigeria’s safest state in the SBM Intelligence security report for the second quarter of 2025.

Oyebanji, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Professor Azeez Akeem, also said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had demonstrated commitment to Ekiti’s security through various interventions.

He cited the construction of a 900-unit Army barracks in Ikere-Ekiti, which he said was 95 per cent completed within three years.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ekiti Council of Elders, Olufemi Adewumi, said Nigeria’s security challenges and fragile national unity, fuelled by mutual distrust, religious differences and ethnic divisions, had made the need for responsible leadership more urgent.

Adewumi said the council, comprising individuals of high integrity and unblemished patriotism, was committed to rescuing the country from its present challenges and defending national unity in honour of the sacrifices of past heroes, including Chief Joel Eyinafe Babatola, a revered national figure of Ekiti extraction.

He explained that the annual lecture was conceived to inspire contemporary leaders to draw lessons from Babatola’s exemplary life of selfless service, honesty, forthrightness, and responsive and responsible leadership.

According to him, Babatola’s legacy remained a compelling model for rebuilding public confidence and strengthening the nation’s democratic institutions.