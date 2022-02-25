Insecurity: Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers

Rising from an emergency meeting called to address violent happenings during last Wednesday election in some areas of Enugu East Senatorial District, the Enugu State Government has banned forthwith the operation of Tricycle, Keke, Motorcycle, Okada, and Tipper-Truck in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

The state government also banned the operation of Tricycle, Motorcycle and Tipper-Truck in the following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South LGA; Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House, on Thursday, February 24, 2022 “on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022”.

The statement enjoined members of the public “to comply with this Order as the Security Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce it”.

The full text of the statement reads:

“Following an emergency Security Council meeting held in Enugu State Government House today, Thursday, 24th February 2022 on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the State and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February 2022, the operation of Tricycle popularly called Keke, Motorcycle is otherwise known as Okada, and Tipper Truck have been banned forthwith in the following areas in the State:

“All communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area;

“All communities in Nkanu West Local Government Area; and

“The following communities/neighbourhoods in Enugu South Local Government Area:

I. Amechi Uno

II. Amechi Awkunanaw

III. Amechi Uwani

IV. Obeagu Main

V. Obeagu Uno

VI. Centenary City/Obunagu

VII. Obeagu

VIII. One day

IX. Garki

X. Akwuke

XI. Ugwuaji

XII. Ndiagu Onunyo

XIII. Maryland

XIV. Ikiriki

“Members of the public are enjoined to comply with this Order as the Security Agencies in the State have been directed to enforce it.

However, observers fault the ban as it would bring untold hardship to the people of the affected areas without proffering an alternative, and may not address the insecurity in place.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers Enugu govt bans Keke, Okada, Tippers