Insecurity: Elrufai begs for establishment of theatre command in North-West

The Kaduna State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to create a theatre command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has engulfed the North-West and Niger State with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.

He made the remarks during the presentation of the 2021 annual security report and the first quarterly report of 2022 on Tuesday.

According to him, the creation of such a Theatre Command will enable a holistic approach to counter-insurgent operations across the six affected states.

Elrufai noted it would also enhance coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS as well as respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.

He said the report presented shows that in 2021, an average of 9 persons were kidnapped daily across Kaduna State, mostly in the Kaduna Central senatorial district.

“There is also an escalation in the number of persons killed by a whopping 255 compared to those sadly killed by banditry and criminality in 2020 in spite of our best efforts in supporting the Federal security agencies to bring an end to this phenomenon.

“As we digest these sad statistics, we pray for the repose of the souls of those killed, pay tribute to the victims of various crimes, reiterate our solidarity with them, and reaffirm our resolve to continue to protect our people, and stop the criminals.

Earlier, during the presentation of the report, the state commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed that Kaduna state lost 1,192 residents to bandits attacks across the state in 2021.

He said 3,348 citizens were kidnapped, while 891 sustained various forms of injury during the attacks, Kaduna state Annual Security Report has said.

Aruwan said 13,788 cows were rustled across the state within the 12 months covered by the report.

The report stated that the state recorded 182 cases of farm destruction either by cattle under the watch of itinerant herders or herds rustled by bandits which destroyed farms during the escape, especially in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun, Kajuru, Jema’a, Kaura, Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

According to the Report, 50 children were among those killed, as 1,038 were men and 104 were women. Kaduna Central senatorial zone recorded the highest number of death at 720, followed by 406 in Kaduna South and 66 in Kaduna North.

There were 340 children kidnapped, while 2,023 of the figure were men and 985 were women. Kaduna Central zone also lead in the area of kidnapping with 2,771 abductions from the zone, while 397 citizens were kidnapped from the Southern senatorial zone and 180 from the Kaduna North zone.

About 544 residents of Kaduna Central zone sustained injury within 2021, while Kaduna South zone recorded 253 and Kaduna North zone recorded 94.

The Report further stated that 10,261 cows were stolen in the Kaduna Central zone, 1,941 and 1,586 cows were rustled in the Southern and Northern senatorial zones respectively.

