Insecurity: Ekiti residents will see changes soon, Fayemi assures

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated his administration’s determination to end the waves of insecurity, saying residents would soon see improvement in the state’s security architecture.

He disclosed that the government in the coming days will commence a security operation in the state, especially in the forest in a bid to bring sanity and ensure the security of lives and property of residents in the state.

Fayemi who spoke during a media parley called, ‘Meet Your Governor’ on Monday night in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital expressed shock over the increasing cases of kidnappings, killings and other heinous crimes in the state in recent time.

On Friday last week, a policeman was killed and a Chinese expatriate handling the Ado-Iyin road construction was abducted and his whereabouts still unknown as of press time on Tuesday.

Also, a cleric Revd Oladimeji Johnson was shot dead, on Thursday, along the Igbara-Odo – Ikere road by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers while returning to the state after visiting his mother in Osun State.

Fayemi who noted that effective modern-day policing requires collaboration between the people and the security agencies added that timely and accurate information on strange happenings in their domains by residents was a critical part in combating the scourge battling the state and other parts of the country.

He said: “We have started an operation and people will start witnessing what we are doing concerning the forests. It is our duty to protect every person and residents in Ekiti.

“Residents have reasons to report to us unfamiliar faces. We need citizens to volunteer information when they see strangers in their vicinities.

“We are all responsible for our security. Leaders, citizens and security agencies must work together, our people must also play a role in giving timely information.”

According to the governor, the newly launched state security network agency codenamed Amotekun corps had been given the necessary support to wade off criminalities in the state, soliciting more understanding from the people on the activities of the security outfit.

When asked on the rumoured 2023 presidential ambition, Fayemi declined comments and simply said, “let’s end the programme for today.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE