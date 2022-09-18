Insecurity, economic downturn, bad governance fueling agitations ― YOV

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), said agitations for self-determination will continue if the Federal Government fails to address issues such as insecurity, bad economy, loss of hope, among others that have been threatening the foundation of Nigeria and also pitting ethnic nationalities against one another.

YOV made this declaration at the weekend at the fifth edition of its global conference held via zoom, with participants from all six continents of the world in attendance.

The Yoruba diaspora group, however, warned the Federal Government against clamping down on the self-determination agitators, insisting that it was the right of every ethnic nationality to seek justice, fair- play and good governance, as well as self-determination, especially when it became very necessary.

YOV, while proffering solutions to the myriads of problems bedevilling the country, identified prolonged insecurity, bad economy, and loss of hope as recipes for seeking self-autonomy by the various ethnic nationalities, just as it further warned that the present situation was setting Nigeria up for an imminent break-up within two years.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of the diaspora group, in his remarks, said the Yoruba quest for self-autonomy or an independent nation should not be seen as a crime, insisting that there were countries all over the world that sought their freedom peacefully.

According to Iba Adams, majority of Yoruba sons and daughters in the diaspora are seeking self-determination because the experience back home is nothing but harrowing, saying if Nigeria were in good shape, none of them “would have sought the exit door from this country.”

“If Nigeria were good, none of us would have sought the exit door from this country. We would have buried the cause of the struggle.

“But the struggle for a Yoruba nation became more prominent when it was obvious that Nigeria could not sustain the tempo of the ravaging unrest and economic downturn.

“When it was obvious that things have gone awry. And the nation we always call ours has lost the battle to terrorists and bandits and the country has eventually lost its soul, I think that is the reasons we are having agitations from the six geo-political zones,” the Yoruba generalissimo said.





Adams, however, stated that there were various options and approaches that are practically possible and realizable, noting that the history of countries that had sought independence were enough to guide them in getting the demand.

“In seeking self-determination, we are not ready to destroy the hard-earned glory and heritage of our forefathers.

“There are many options that are better than the present political arrangements. Like what happened between 1952 and 1959 in the Western region, when we had self-government within Nigeria.

“Another option before the National Assembly that can only save Nigeria from imminent break-up within two years is regional autonomy for the six geo-political zones.

“However, if the two options mentioned above cannot sail through, every ethnic nationality can seek self-determination as the way out of this logjam.

“Without sounding immodest, it is obvious that the majority of Yoruba, especially, those in the Diaspora are tired of this forced marriage.

“Perhaps, those that are against our calls for self-determination are either not seeing what we see or they are not feeling the pain we feel because they are beneficiaries of the bad system that is ravaged by huge debt, increasing spate of insecurity, killings, kidnapping, raping and undemocratic culture of our leaders,” Oba Adams stated.

Meanwhile, an elder statesman and historian from the United Kingdom (UK), Mr Alex Oluwole Ajala, who is one of the guest lecturers, said sadly that the greatest mistake of the colonialists against Nigeria and Nigerians was the 1914 forced amalgamation, declaring that the composition of the various ethnic nationalities in today’s Nigeria was the bane of the country.

This was just as Ajala noted that the people of Nigeria should not be called tribes but ethnic nationalities based on the current situation in the country, insisting that such is the correct appellation for a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria.

“With the present situation in the country, people of Nigeria should not be called tribes but ethnic nationalities because that is the correct appellation for a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria,” he said.

Dr Simon Wole Olatunji, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Usher Africa from the United States of America, also spoke about the need for the Yoruba to be united, positing that the struggle for the liberation of the Yoruba race was a collective responsibility of all Yoruba sons and daughters.

“Let us form a strong alliance in the struggle to liberate our race. Let us stop the blame game. Stop blaming the leaders. All hands should be on deck toward achieving these noble ideals,” he said.

Also speaking, Ms Bukky Taiwo, a Masters holder in Photography from the United Kingdom, urged all members of YOV to embark on aggressive enlightenment at the grassroots on the advantages of having a Yoruba nation, just as she spoke about a special YouTube channel that highlights the advantage of a Yoruba nation.

“We should embark on aggressive awareness for the people at the grassroots. Both in the markets, schools and every available space.

“We need the traditional rulers too to promote this struggle because it is when people are aware of the reason and advantages of having our own nation that they would be willing to be part of the struggle,” she said.

The zoom meeting had a large audience and participants, with the link shared on all global social media platforms across the world.

Those who were also in attendance include YOV Secretary General, Prince Adedokun Ademuluyi; Director of Programme, Erelu Abike-Ade; Akingbayi Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Victor Adewale; Olori Adedipe and Alhaji Gani Wahab, among others.

