Insecurity driving investors away, hurting economy — Ondo monarch

The traditional ruler of the oil-rich Mahin community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, the Amapetu of Mahin, Oba Segun Akinyomi, has attributed the inability of Nigerian leaders to resolve the country’s insecurity challenges to the poor state of the economy.

Speaking in Ode-Mahin during the annual Ere traditional festival, the monarch noted that Nigeria is gradually losing global respect due to insecurity, adding that the country’s failure to address its problems has become a national embarrassment.

Oba Akinyomi, however, urged President Bola Tinubu to urgently tackle the rising insecurity in the country. He emphasized that persistent security threats are discouraging potential investors and crippling local businesses.

Expressing concern over the spate of insecurity in parts of the country, the monarch maintained that the situation has prevented investors from establishing businesses in Nigeria.

While commending President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda for addressing the needs of Nigerians, he said the administration’s transformative policies could help reposition Nigeria as a key global investment destination.

He reiterated the need for President Tinubu to prioritize security and called on Nigerians to respect, cooperate with, and support leaders in authority to ensure the country’s progress.

The traditional ruler further stated that the southern part of Ondo State is open to investors willing to establish business facilities in the area, stressing that Mahin land has the capacity to accommodate and support such ventures.

According to him, Ilaje land is richly endowed with natural and mineral resources that could enhance economic growth and attract investment.

The first-class monarch, expressing optimism that the current economic crisis could soon be resolved if insecurity is addressed, also charged Nigerians to contribute their quota toward the development and peaceful coexistence of the country.

Oba Akinyomi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Obas Council in Ilaje Local Government Area, strongly advocated for the inclusion of statutory roles for traditional rulers in the Nigerian Constitution.

He said this inclusion would help promote cultural heritage and assist in local government administration, especially in community security.

As part of the festival celebration, former Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Banji Ajaka, organized a free healthcare programme for residents of the area, saying it was aimed at improving the well-being of the people of Ode-Mahin.

