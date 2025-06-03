Insecurity: DHQ confirms 20 terrorists killed in NAF airstrikes in Zamfara

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Tuesday confirmed the elimination of 20 terrorists in an airstrike conducted by troops of the Nigerian Air Force on criminal elements within the Maraya/Wabi vicinity in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kanye.

The statement reads:

“In a continued effort to combat terrorism effectively, a precise air interdiction operation was executed on 31 May 2025, targeting known terrorist elements within Maraya Village.

“This strategic move was a crucial step in ensuring the safety and security of the region against terrorist threats.

“Subsequent to the airstrike conducted at about 01:11 a.m. on 01 June 2025, troops of 1 Brigade stationed at Forward Operating Base Magami were swiftly deployed to the Maraya/Wabi vicinity in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Their primary objective was to conduct a comprehensive battle damage assessment of the airstrike and carry out a thorough exploitation to gather crucial intelligence.

“On-the-spot assessment of the airstrike confirmed 20 terrorists were killed, underscoring the effectiveness of the operation in countering the threat posed by terrorist elements in the area.

“Regrettably, two members of the vigilante team who took part in the operation lost their lives, while two others were inadvertently injured during the airstrike.”

It stated that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has commiserated with the families of the two vigilantes who died in action and wished the other two wounded personnel a speedy recovery.

It added that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to fostering stronger collaboration with local security entities and stakeholders to bolster coordination and prevent similar mishaps from occurring, while continuous efforts are underway to mitigate the risk of recurrence.

According to the statement, “This proactive approach aims to enhance overall effectiveness and minimize unintended consequences in future operations.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE