The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), has called on Nigerian universities to play a greater role in strengthening the country’s national security architecture through research, technological innovation and the development of indigenous solutions.

According to a statement by Leah Katung-Babatunde, Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister of Defence, Musa made the call on Friday while delivering the convocation lecture at the Admiralty University of Nigeria (ADUN), Ibusa, Delta State.

The lecture, titled “The Strategic Role of Universities in Nigeria’s National Security Architecture: Challenges, Opportunities and Policy Imperatives,” focused on the growing importance of academic institutions in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

The minister said contemporary national security had gone beyond conventional military operations, explaining that socioeconomic vulnerabilities, technological gaps and external dependence had created complex threats requiring a coordinated national response.

He stressed that safeguarding the country was a collective responsibility involving the government, security agencies, academic institutions, communities and citizens.

According to him, “Security is not the responsibility of the Armed Forces and other security agencies alone; it is a sacred national undertaking that requires the collective strength of government, institutions, communities and citizens.”

Musa identified six critical areas where universities could contribute to national security, including strategic research and policy intelligence, indigenous technological sovereignty, human capital development, peacebuilding and national cohesion, economic and human security, and strategic foresight.

He noted that Nigerian universities faced challenges such as inadequate research infrastructure, brain drain, weak collaboration between academic institutions and security agencies, and limited commercialisation of research findings.

To address these gaps, the minister highlighted the Federal Government’s investments in research through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He disclosed that TETFund approved ₦4.25 billion for 158 research projects in August 2025 and another ₦7.5 billion for 174 research teams in June 2026, describing the interventions as evidence of the administration’s commitment to supporting home-grown solutions.

The minister also outlined policy measures to strengthen the relationship between universities and security institutions, urging federal and state governments to establish formal collaboration frameworks.

He called on university managements to prioritise research capable of addressing national challenges and improve campus security, while urging security agencies to commission independent academic studies without compromising academic freedom.

Addressing the graduating students, Musa urged them to see their academic qualifications as instruments of national service and [the incomplete phrase “and G” in the original needs clarification].

“Nigeria is not merely waiting for you to occupy offices; your fatherland is waiting for you to solve problems,” he said.

He challenged graduates across various disciplines to deploy their knowledge in addressing national challenges, including food security, digital threats, infrastructure development and the promotion of the rule of law.

He further urged them to demonstrate integrity, patriotism and responsibility in contributing to the country’s development.

As part of his engagements at the university, the minister commissioned the institution’s 3,300-metre Phase II perimeter fence, a project designed to strengthen physical security and provide a safer environment for teaching, learning and research.

Musa commended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ogbogbo, and congratulated the graduating students, their parents and the university community.

He urged the institution to sustain its commitment to academic excellence and the production of competent, innovative and responsible graduates capable of contributing to Nigeria’s development and security.