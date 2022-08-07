Insecurity: Defence minister, service chiefs should be sacked — Onitiri

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to relieve the Defence Minister, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and all the service chiefs of their jobs due to the insecurity ravaging Nigeria so that competent people can be brought on board to tackle the menace of insecurity across the country.

A Lagos-based socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri made the call on Sunday, adding that the prevailing insecurity in the country has reached worrisome and embarrassing levels and the government needs to do everything possible to curb the menace.

According to him, there is a need to replace those in charge of security in the country because “their best can no longer solve the problems of the country’s insecurity.”

He explained that the way and manner poor masses are being kidnapped, killed and their families compelled to pay outrageous ransoms could no longer be tolerated by Nigerians who voted the government into power.

“Now is the time to also deal decisively with the terrorists who are daily terrorising and destroying our country. This is because nobody is safe in any part of the country.

“Enough of the kid gloves. Enough of the carrot and stick approach by the Federal Government. “Or else we will have no country again,” he cautioned.

Onitiri recalled that the United States of America dealt decisively with Alqueda by eliminating Osama Bin Laden, the leader of the terror group, when they posed threats to Americans and were disturbing world peace.

“Therefore, President Buhari should without further delay sack the security chiefs, the minister of Defence and the National Security Adviser and appoint new service chiefs on merit and across the board, to cover all major tribes immediately,” Onitiri said.

The socio-political activist also restated the urgent need for the Federal Government to seek foreign help in the battle against terrorists, adding that the failure to take decisive action by the Federal Government against the terrorists and bandits with immediate effect and liberate Nigerians has further worsened the situation.

He added that the National Assembly should fast-track the impeachment process against the President and save the country from the imminent calamity and destruction staring it in the face.





“We have no other country we can call our own,” Onitiri suggested, calling on all “patriots, democrats, NBA, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Labour organisations, CSO, and others to speak truth to power, as we cannot afford to be silent when the nation is in danger.”