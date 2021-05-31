Insecurity: Customs beam searchlight on Nigeria’s private jet owners

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to begin a verification exercise for all privately owned aircrafts in the country from June 7, 2021.

The National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller Joseph Attah, made this known during a press briefing at the Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

According to Attah, “This is against the backdrop of the rising insecurity in the country as well as efforts to mop up revenue for the Federal Government.”

The exercise which is to commence from June 7 will end on July 6, 2021, at the Headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Customs Spokesman added that private aircraft owners are expected to visit the Tariff and Trade Department of the Service with the following: Aircraft Certificate of Registration, NCAA’s Flight Operations Compliance Certificate, NCAA’s Permit for Non-Commercial Flights and Temporary Import Permit where applicable.

Meanwhile, the Service also disclosed that it generated N799, 024, 705, 961.00 as revenue between the months of January to May 2021.

“The figure represents an increase of N226, 110, 610, 991. 00 when compared to the same period of 2020.

