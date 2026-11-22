The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has called for stronger regional maritime security cooperation through enhanced partnerships, integrated naval capabilities and coordinated operational responses to common threats in the Gulf of Guinea.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja by the Nigerian Navy spokesperson, Captain Abiodun Folorunsho.

According to the statement, Abbas made the call while speaking at the 10th Symposium of Heads of Navies and Coast Guards in the Gulf of Guinea, held in Libreville, Gabon, from November 18 to 19, 2026.

Speaking on the theme, “Towards an Integrated Regional Naval Force: Which Capabilities Should Be Pooled?”, the naval chief advocated a shift from regional commitments to sustained collective action.

ALSO READ: Tinubu congratulates ICPC boss on election as AARP Forum Chairman

He identified maritime surveillance and intelligence sharing, combined patrols, pooled naval and air assets, as well as shared logistics and operational support as key pillars of effective regional maritime security cooperation.

A major focus of his address was the Combined Maritime Task Force (CMTF), which was inaugurated on June 1, 2026, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abbas described the initiative as a practical framework for translating regional commitments into coordinated maritime operations, noting the growing resolve of African navies to develop homegrown solutions to shared security challenges.

To demonstrate the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the initiative, the CNS outlined some of the assets earmarked to support the CMTF.

These include a helicopter-capable Offshore Patrol Vessel, one helicopter, two fast interceptors and maritime domain awareness support through the Falcon Eye System, alongside other strategic capabilities to strengthen the task force’s operational effectiveness.

The statement added that Abbas proposed the development of a time-bound operational plan within six months by participating countries to accelerate the implementation of the initiative.

The proposed roadmap would outline asset contributions, deployment schedules, intelligence-sharing arrangements and joint logistics support to improve operational coordination, accountability and collective readiness.

The naval chief also identified differences in national capabilities, sustainable funding and operational coordination as challenges that must be addressed through shared responsibility and sustained political and military commitment.

He stressed that the success of regional cooperation should be measured not merely by the existence of collaborative frameworks but by the ability of participating navies to deploy their combined capabilities effectively against common maritime threats.

The statement noted that the CNS’s intervention reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to building a more cohesive, responsive and operationally integrated maritime security framework in the Gulf of Guinea.

It added that his position underscored his strategic focus on deepening partnerships, promoting shared operational responsibility and strengthening cooperation among African navies.

The statement further noted that sustained collaboration and collective action would enable participating countries to improve maritime security, protect vital trade routes and create a safer environment for sustainable economic growth and shared prosperity across the Gulf of Guinea.