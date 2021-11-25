Insecurity: Civil society lauds NSCDC boss on reforms, safe school initiative

The Executive Director of National Council for Civil Society Organisations, Comrade Emmanuel Johnny, has commended the ongoing reforms in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as part effort to respond effectively to the current security challenges in the country.

He also lauded the corps for establishing a formidable female squad to checkmate the kidnapping of school children and to stop any kind of threat or security breach in educational institutions in Nigeria.

While addressing a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, Johnny said since Dr Ahmed Audi, assumed office as Commandant-General of NSCDC, about eight months ago, the council has noted with satisfaction various reforms put in place to reposition the corps for greater professionalism and better security service delivery.

He debunked allegations of corruption levelled against the CG by “a faceless Civil Society activist”, noting that Audi’s appointment as Commandant-General of NSCDC by President Muhammadu Buhari was a good thing to have happened to the Corps.

He said “For us, we have seen the new NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr Audi, as a progressive reformer and outstanding security professional. We have been extremely grateful to note the following achievements that he has recorded in the short time since he assumed leadership in the Civil Defence.

“Safe School Initiative which includes the establishment, training and commissioning of a formidable, well-kitted female squad to checkmate the menace of kidnapping of school children in the country and stop any kind of threat or breach of security in our educational institutions.

“This has been replicated in all Civil Defence State Commands across the country. The vulnerability survey of all schools in the country to determine the number of schools that are prone to attack by bandits and kidnappers and has helped in developing strategies for schools’ protection in Nigeria.

“Staff Welfare which includes the placement of personnel on their respective appropriate ranks. The fostering of steps towards payment of staff promotion arrears.

“The sanitization of the promotion process and the successful release of the 2019 promotion exercise and distribution of letters to successful personnel across state commands.

“The recently completed promotions have been received as one of the most transparent and meritorious in the history of the Corps. The promotion of all junior officers levels 03, 04, 05 and 06. The payment of disengagement allowances to retirees who were abandoned and had lost hope of survival.

“The payment of burial benefits to over 120 next-of-kins of deceased personnel long forgotten. The issuance of group personal accident cheques to over 30 officers and men who suffered varying degrees of accidents in the cause of discharging their duties within the last five years,” he said.

Besides, Johnny said Audi has within the short time in office, provided capacity building for the personnel including the roll-out of operational vehicles and equipment, repositioning of the Private Guards Security Company and licensing of about 249 new Private Guards Companies, while also ensuring synergy with other national security agencies in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country.

