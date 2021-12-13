Insecurity: Christian organisation emerges to curb ethnic clashes in Nigeria

A new Christian organization, AYATUTU Pentecostal ministers forum (APMIF), was on Sunday emerged to champion the spiritual battle against ethnic clashes and general insecurity in Nigeria.

Rev. Godwin Nyakule, president of the organization while speaking at the occasion in Jalingo disclosed that the idea became necessary as the oppression on the Tiv and other ethnic in Nigeria was taking a distance steps that deserves God’s special attention.

“The birth of this forum came into being as a result of a constant crisis on the Tiv nation and other ethnic in Nigeria. With this, the Taraba Pentecostal Tiv ministers were led by the holy spirit to come together in fulfilling God’s word by defending the oppressed ones with the holy spirit of God.

“If there is someone to plead with God for the people, he will hear and stop the constant crisis, oppression, the robbery of souls of men and women of the vexation of the poor Tiv and others within the land who are been oppressed”. Rev. Nyakule expressed.

According to the President, the holy spirit invoked in them was capable of shaking out the wicked from their hiding places through the commands of God.

“God has invoked us with the holy spirit which we will use to command his power to shake out the wicked ones perpetrating this act against our people and other ethnic in the country. The powers of darkness responsible for the present evil against the Tiv nation and other ethnic in Nigeria have played it last card of operation”. The Rev. Assured.

He appealed for government, organizations, members and well-meaning Nigerians to support in all ramifications to enable the AYATUTU ministers to succeed.

