Insecurity: Change your style, confront the challenges headlong, Afenifere tasks FG

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group on Saturday expressed concern over the spike in insecurity resulting in multiple loss of lives and properties in the country in recent times, calling on the Federal Government to change its style and confront the challenges headlong.

Parts of the measures suggested by the pan- Yoruba socio-political group include stopping the kid glove treatment being given to arrested bandits and terrorists as well as expediting action on the trials of apprehended terrorists and bandits, among others.

Afenifere made the call against the backdrop of the latest kidnapping, terrorism, and armed robbery incidents happening in various parts of Nigeria including the South West, as it recalled the kidnapping of about 30 children working on a farm in Mairuwa village in Katsina State, the abduction of travelers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway including Prof. Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan (UI), and the killing of dozens of people in Benue State.

Others, according to the pan- Yoruba socio-political group are the killing of a NECO staff by armed robbers on the campus of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan which took place last mid-week, the abduction of four travelers in Ekiti as well as the insistence of terrorists that farmers must pay them taxes before they (farmers) can access their farms in Niger and Katsina states.

The group, in a release issued by its spokesperson, Comrade Jare Ajayi, expressed regret that the government under President Muhammadu Buhari was not doing enough to stop terrorism and kidnapping incidents festering on a daily basis, notwithstanding the assurances he gave while presenting this year’s budget before the National Assembly early October, that insecurity would be substantially curtailed before his tenure comes to an end next year.

“But since then, incidents of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, etc have escalated. The situation became so dire that some countries have designated Nigeria as a terrorism-prone area to be kept at an arm’s length.

“Governments of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, etc have asked their citizens to stay away from Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital,” Afenifere said.

“To underscore the seriousness they put to the terror indications that they saw, some of these governments are even evacuating some of their diplomatic staffers,” it added.

The pan- Yoruba socio-political group, while acknowledging the reported efforts of security agencies at checkmating the antics of bandits and terrorists, submitted that the intensity, regularity, and ferocity of terrorist acts in the country “tend to suggest that the terrorists and bandits are ahead of the government in the game, whereas the opposite was supposed to be the case.”Afenifere

Afenifere reminded those in authority that providing security and welfare were the primary duties of government but sadly noted that the government had not lived up to expectations in these and many other respects.

It, however, expressed confidence that “President Buhari can ameliorate the situation within the few months that his administration still has” by allowing states that were so desired to have their own Police Services, saying this should devolve down to the local and community levels, adding that the government should stop the kid glove treatment being given to arrested bandits and terrorists.

Besides, Afenifere called on the Federal Government to: “Expedite action on the trials of apprehended terrorists and bandits.

“Clearly demonstrate that we are all equal before the law and that no individual, group, or tribe should enjoy preferential treatment over and above the others.

“Needed equipment and incentives should be provided for security agencies to enable them to discharge their duties responsibly.





“That machinery be set in motion quickly to have the country restructured in such a manner that every region or area would be operating under a truly federal system.”

