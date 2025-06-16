Insecurity: CAS Abubakar engages US partners to fast-track acquisition of helicopters

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar has led a high-level delegation to the United States for a Programme Management Review Meeting on the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters as part of sustained efforts to bolster the operational capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame.

The statement explained that the strategic meeting, held from 9–13 June 2025 in San Diego, California, brought together top officials from the United States Government and representatives of Messrs Bell Textron, manufacturers of the AH-1Z helicopters.

“In his remarks during the engagement, Air Marshal Abubakar expressed deep appreciation to the US Government for its enduring strategic partnership.

“We are deeply grateful to the United States Government for its enduring strategic partnership with Nigeria.

“The acquisition of the AH-1Z Viper helicopters will significantly enhance the Nigerian Air Force’s combat effectiveness, operational efficiency, and mission readiness.”

While reaffirming the NAF’s determination to expedite the procurement process, the CAS declared, “We are fully committed to ensuring these platforms are delivered in the shortest possible time. Every necessary step will be taken to facilitate a seamless procurement and integration process.”

It further explained that following the programme review, the CAS proceeded to Camp Pendleton, stated California, where he visited the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 367 (HMLA-367) and Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39 (MALS-39), both under the Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39.

It stated; “These squadrons are actively engaged in the operation and maintenance of the AH-1Z helicopter.”

The statement further added that during the visit, the CAS inspected the helicopters firsthand and engaged with senior officers of the United States Marine Corps on best practices for the operation, sustainment, and logistics support of the AH-1Z platform.

The CAS stated that the visit provided a unique opportunity to understand best practices for the operation, sustainment, and logistical support of the AH-1Z platform from the United States Marine Corps.

It added that Air Marshal Abubakar also reaffirmed that the NAF remained fully committed to the effective and responsible deployment of all acquired air assets in the ongoing fight against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements threatening the peace and stability of the nation.

“Our goal is to create enduring peace while protecting innocent lives and property in line with internationally accepted rules of engagement”.

He also extended profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his continued support and strategic guidance saying that the progress made in the AH-1Z acquisition project was a direct reflection of the President’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.