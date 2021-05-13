Insecurity: Buhari begs elite to show understanding towards military

President Buhari has appealed to the nation’s elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country and better understand the military.

Speaking to reporters at the presidential villa, Abuja shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Thursday, he said that military equipment that are ordered take time to arrived and be deployed for action.

The president said: “The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order weapons and armoured vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers. It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.”

The president also appealed to Nigerians for more understanding of the current situation in the country saying: “I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at the time and available resources.

“For example, when we came in, in the North-East, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South-South in terms of security. Without security, you can’t do anything.

“Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the North-West and we are dealing with it.”

President Buhari pledged that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure that they did not create havoc against access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

He emphasised that the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.

The President, who hoped for a good rainy season this year said “the law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits so that we can go back to the land. This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.”

Explaining ongoing efforts to tackle the security situation in the country by the administration, President Buhari drew attention to the series of long meetings held in recent weeks, chaired by him, saying that a part of resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser and the others kept secret.

“With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the president commended the National Assembly for its support, saying: “The National Assembly is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests.”

The statement said the President Buhari and members of his family were joined for the Eid at the forecourt of the villa by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, cabinet members and the heads of security and intelligence agencies.

