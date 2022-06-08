Insecurity: Bishop Owolabi, wife donate patrol vehicle to Amotekun in Osun

A US-based clergyman and the presiding Bishop of Faith triumph Ministries International Baltimore, Maryland, United States, Bishop Felix Owolabi on Monday donated and handed over a Hilux utility patrol vehicle to the Amotekun Corps in Ifedayo Local Government Area of the state to combat criminal activities and other nefarious acts in the council.

After handing over the vehicle to the security outfit in Oke- Ila-Orangun, the headquarters of the local government, the donors, Bishop and Mrs Owolabi described security as an indispensable task that must be put in place to combat crimes in any given society saying, he did what he did to reduce the spate of untoward acts in Oke-Ila and its environs.

According to them, “the donation is mainly intended to show solidarity with security agencies and at the same time, we do hope that the patrol vehicle can help Amotekun Security outfit in a modest way to fight against crimes and provide better and more effective security protection for the residents in Oke-lla Orangun in particular and Osun State at large.”

Bishop Owolabi however maintained that “the government alone cannot tackle insecurities and that was my family moved to donate the vehicle to aid Amotekun personnel movement in the area.

“National peace, public security and social stability are extremely important for any country in the world. Nothing is possible without peace and stability and we must all ensure we work in togetherness to make it possible.

“As friends, we know fully well that the Nigeria Police and other para military outfits are logistically handicapped in providing adequate and effective security to the Nigerian society.”





Speaking at the programme, the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin condemned the invasion of a church in Owo, Ondo State by unknown gunmen last Sunday.

He remarked that “what happened last year in Igangan and yesterday in Owo is a sign that we must be very vigilant. It is important that the government should help the boundary communities and beef up the security in those areas.”

The monarch however commended the efforts of the donor for giving out the patrol vehicle to the communities in the local government and pledged to work hand in hand with security operatives to reduce crime rate in the domain.

Oba Adedokun further charged communities in the Southwest, especially border towns to be more vigilant in the face of recent attack in Owo, Ondo State.

“Without security, we cannot get anything done. If there is no peace, we cannot do anything. We have a lot to do in terms of our security and I pray God will assist us,” he stressed.