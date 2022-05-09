Insecurity, biggest threat to well-being of our children ― Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Monday disclosed that the present insecurity and rampaging uncertainty across the continent represent the single biggest threat to the well-being of our children.

Hon. Gbajabiamila stated this in Abuja, at the opening ceremony of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (COSAP), with the theme: ‘Strengthening Legislative Leadership for Africa’s Development’, organised to deliberate on socio-political and economic progress in Africa and build a fairer world for all mankind.

While acknowledging the giant stride achieved by the continent during the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Speaker maintained that the onus is on the parliament to set the terms of our national development and ensure that government priorities reflect our citizens’ most pressing needs and highest aspirations.

“We live in a time fraught with potential and danger, and every governing decision we make and every action we take has the potential to substantially remake our world for good or ill. This is, in effect, one of those defining historical moments. And when, as is inevitable, history delivers its judgment, we will either be remembered for doing the hard and necessary things that make for progress and prosperity or be reviled for squandering the opportunity of a generation.

“I believe that all of us are here because we recognise the historical significance of this moment and have determined to be on the right side of history’s judgment.

“Africa has come of age. Yet there is no gainsaying that we are far from achieving the highest potential that we are able. Across the continent, democracy is under threat and in retreat. From Sudan to Mali, Guinea and Chad, elected governments have been usurped by military juntas, overturning years of progress and the hopes of millions.





“Even in the places where elected governments are still in charge, public faith in the governing institutions is at an all-time low. When citizens lose confidence that a democratic government can meet their expectations, democracy loses credibility and support and begins a death spiral. This is the reality in too many places across our continent.

“Many reasons have been adduced to explain how we arrived at these dire circumstances. This Conference will examine some of those reasons to understand what we need to do to correct the trajectory of our countries and continent.

“However, Ladies and gentlemen, honourable colleagues, I want to tell you today that Africa’s destiny is not set in stone. Our tomorrow is a consequence of today’s choices, the commitments we make and the priorities we choose to pursue.

“Despite the real challenges and present dangers, this is also a time of abundant promise and possibility for us in Africa. Technology has remade our world into a global village where a child with a computer and internet connection in Lagos or Addis Ababa can compete in and succeed in a global marketplace that prioritises ideas and talent over religion, ethnicity and tribe.

“As leaders in this new world, there is no decision more consequential than investing in Africa’s young people, protecting them, ensuring their health and well-being and providing them with a solid education upon which to build their future. To deliver on this obligation, we must first ensure that our nations are at peace, as this is the necessary condition for development and progress.

“The present insecurity and the rampaging uncertainty across the continent represent the single biggest threat to the well-being of our children. Therefore, we must wage the battle for peace with a warrior’s resolve because everything depends on our victory over the forces that threaten our children’s future.

“Throughout history, trade and the shared prosperity that flows therefrom have proved valuable in creating the wealth of nations and ensuring peaceful coexistence. It is imperative that we take the opportunity of this Conference to consider the role of African legislatures in facilitating our collective advancement and shared prosperity by ensuring the free movement of people, goods, and services across Africa.

“And from that consideration, let us commit ourselves to use the tools of parliamentary diplomacy and authority to set our continent irreversibly on the path to a future of honourable peace and abiding prosperity for all.

“The motto of our Conference is ‘Strengthening legislative Leadership for Africa’s Development’. This is a statement of intent borne of the recognition that achieving the highest ambitions we have for our citizens across the continent depends on our ability to provide consequential and inspired leadership in government.

“So, in addition to all else, this Conference is an opportunity for us to learn from each other, share our experiences of challenges and successes, and build relationships that will aid each of us as we serve our people and honour the mandates entrusted to us,” Hon. Gbajabiamila noted.

