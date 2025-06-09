Insecurity: Benue philanthropist donates hilux, motorcycles to security agencies

A Benue business man, Prince Mtom Aondona on Monday donated a hillux van and five motorcycles to security personnel to improve surveillance in the troubled Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

The philanthropist also facilitated the deployment of some military personnel to Aondona community.

Also donated to the people of the community are; 100 bags of rice, cartoons of maggi, bags of salt, gallons of ground nut oil, mattress amongst others.

Aondona is one of the communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state ravaged by armed herders attacks in the last two weeks leading to death of 15 people in the community.

The local government had witnessed coordinated attacks in four communities leading to death of a mobile policeman and 59 people.

The business man who hails from Aondona, one of the affected communities while presenting the logistics to the security agencies and the community called on Nigerians especially the privileged ones to contribute their quota to achieve peace in the country.

According to him, “As a son of this community i can not watch and allow my own community to continue to experience such devastating attacks and sleep well.

He emphasized that the gesture has no political undertone and said his aim was to support the Aondona Community and it’s environs overcome the growing insecurity.

“What we have brought here are; a hillux, five motorcycles for the effective patrol of the security agencies and we are also laying foundation for a new police station and quarters in the town,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of the people, Ter Naggi, HRH Daniel Abomtse commended Aondona for remembering his people at this critical time.

Represented by the Kindred Head of Pwanaka, Chief Jen Ukura, Abomtse seriously cautioned against spreading fake security alerts.

He said the people must be conscious and investigate/verify every information before spread same.

in the same vein, Gwer West Divisional Police Officer, SP Charles Gadzama commiserated with the people over their losses and urged them to support him to end the attacks.