Insecurity: Benue govt restricts movement of Okada riders

Following the rising insecurity in the country and alarm raised by the Nasarawa State Government of mass movement of fleeing bandits to some forests in the state, Benue State Government has restricted the activities of okada riders across the state.

It also directed those heavy-duty vehicles traversing the state to be thoroughly checked as well as sustaining the ban on the use of motorcycles in Sankera axis of the state.

Governor Ortom who briefed newsmen after the State Security Council meeting said henceforth, activities of motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders are now restricted from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Ortom said: “Because of what is happening in our country today, what is happening in Abuja and of course, the security alarm raised by Nasarawa State which is our next door neighbour. We are worried and the recent happening In Taraba, and Plateau states.

“We decided to have this emergency security meeting and we have done justice to the deliberations and came out with far proactive measures that will help us.

“First, I want to encourage Benue people to be security conscious, this is not a time to sleep with your two eyes closed, shine your eyes, open your eyes and ensure that if there are suspicious movements of actions or faces that you see, please alert the security agencies, and government.

“In view of this, we have decided to regulate the activities of motorcyclists since this is a major means of transportation for criminals, bandits and Fulani terrorists.

“We have sustained the banning of Motorcycle operators in Sankara axis of Benue state. The banning still subsists. Our security agencies have the renewed mandate of the security council to apprehend and arrest anyone that breaches the ban.

“In addition, we have decided that across the entire state, motorcycles should operate from 6 am to 8 pm and those who breach the directive will have their motorcycles confiscated.

“Also the big vehicles when they come, they must be stopped at various checkpoints and if it is late, they must wait until daybreak when the security will do the needful before allowing them to go.

Ortom, however, said that his administration would soon enact a law that will not just arrest those who breach the law but will also confiscate the motorcycles and also destroy them.

