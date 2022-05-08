Insecurity: Be kind to humanity, Red Cross begs Boko Haram, bandits, gunmen

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Be kind to humanity

The Anambra state chapter of the Nigeria Red Cross Society has appealed to those behind Boko Haram, banditry in the North and South West and gunmen in South East, South-South regions of Nigeria to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue with the federal government and other relevant stakeholders for the sake of God and humanity.

Delivering a message to mark the opening ceremony of the 2022 Wold Red Cross Day celebration, in Awka, on Sunday, the state chairman of the society, Professor Peter Katchy, urged well-to-do Nigerians to strive toward putting smiles on the faces of those who are victims of the situation to reflect the theme of this year’s celebration “Be Human Kind To Achieve Truce And Peace.”

According to him, “there is no safe place in Nigeria. I think the government of Nigeria under President Mohammadu Buhari, is too slow in handling the security challenges facing the country. And the parents of these deadly hoodlums are not also helping the situation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As humans, we all know that these people causing unrest in our dear country Nigeria come from a home and their parents know what their children are up to in the society. So, for the situation to come to an end, the parents’ and community roles must come to play.


“The present security situation is a clear threat to national peace as conflicts and violence are forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere as internally displaced persons (IDP) in very difficult situations,” he added.

You might also like
Latest News

Northern PDP leaders ‘ll support whoever emerges as party’s presidential…

Latest News

Airline operators withdraw planned shutdown

Latest News

Female academic, Prof Egbo declares for President

Sports

Mayweather, Don Moore square up in eight-round fight in Dubai

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More