Insecurity: Be kind to humanity, Red Cross begs Boko Haram, bandits, gunmen

The Anambra state chapter of the Nigeria Red Cross Society has appealed to those behind Boko Haram, banditry in the North and South West and gunmen in South East, South-South regions of Nigeria to lay down their arms and embrace dialogue with the federal government and other relevant stakeholders for the sake of God and humanity.

Delivering a message to mark the opening ceremony of the 2022 Wold Red Cross Day celebration, in Awka, on Sunday, the state chairman of the society, Professor Peter Katchy, urged well-to-do Nigerians to strive toward putting smiles on the faces of those who are victims of the situation to reflect the theme of this year’s celebration “Be Human Kind To Achieve Truce And Peace.”

According to him, “there is no safe place in Nigeria. I think the government of Nigeria under President Mohammadu Buhari, is too slow in handling the security challenges facing the country. And the parents of these deadly hoodlums are not also helping the situation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“As humans, we all know that these people causing unrest in our dear country Nigeria come from a home and their parents know what their children are up to in the society. So, for the situation to come to an end, the parents’ and community roles must come to play.





“The present security situation is a clear threat to national peace as conflicts and violence are forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere as internally displaced persons (IDP) in very difficult situations,” he added.