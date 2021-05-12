Insecurity: Bauchi NAWOJ members seek divine intervention, organise prayer session

Members of the Bauchi State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called for immediate action by the Federal Government to stop the spate of insecurity in the country before it completely gets out of hands.

The NAWOJ members who converged at the NUJ Press Center, on Tuesday, offered special prayers for divine intervention in the situation which they said is gradually degenerating.

Speaking to Journalists after the sessions of prayers by both Muslims and Christians, the Chairperson, Bulak Afsa lamented that the way things are going, something urgent must be done to salvage it.

Bulak Afsa said that “as it is now, people can no longer move freely for fear of being attacked or kidnapped. Our children go to school with uncertainty, no one is sure of who the neighbor is. We are all living in fear and despair.”

The NAWOJ Chairperson explained that the members decided to organise the prayer sessions as their own little way of joining in finding a lasting solution to the problem facing the country.

She, however, called on Nigerians not to lose hope in the Nigerian project stressing that it is a phase that will pass away with time and fervent prayers by all irrespective of religious differences.

The NAWOJ members also walked round the NUJ Press Center premises in solidarity with security operatives who are in the battlefield fighting insurgency across the country.

