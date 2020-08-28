Insecurity: Bandits now fund their activities through illegal mining ― DHQ 

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Thursday disclosed that preliminary investigation had revealed that aside from sabotaging the nation’s economy, banditry was now being financed through illegal mining activities in the country.

The Coordinator Defence Media Operations DMO Major General John Eneche disclosed this during the weekly Media briefing with Defence Correspondents on the efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to end insurgency activities in the country. within one week

According to him, “troops on 23 August 2020 conducted a well-coordinated intelligence-based operation leading to the raid of an illegal mining site located along Gadan Zaima – Zuru Road in Bukuyyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State which also serves as bandits’ hideout

“During the operation, 150 suspects were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered. Preliminary investigation reveals that aside from sabotaging the nation’s economy, banditry is being financed through these illegal mining activities”.

This came just as he revealed that Troops killed over 111 Boko Haram and Islamic of West African Province, ISWAP, fighters including some of their top Commanders while the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Daki Takwas intercepted arm cargo heading to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

General Eneche Eneche further disclosed that 7 trucks loaded within with cattle suspected to have been rustled were arrested along Jibia – Katsina road and Gusau – Zaria road.

General Enenche also revealed that within the period, a total of 155 bandits were arrested and over 1000 livestock were recovered within the period under review

He said that the recovered cattle and suspects were handed over to Katsina State Police Command and Zamfara State Association of Rustled Animals for further action.

According to him, “Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have continued to record significant successes against the armed bandits in the North West Zone of the country

“For the month of August 2020, troops have continued to exhibit continued resilience in the fight against armed banditry, cattle rustling and other sundry crimes in the zone

“In one of the feats recorded, troops of operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Daki Takwas on 20 August this year conducted a snap roadblock and intercepted a Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number. DAL 41 MT

“After a diligent search on the vehicle, troops discovered 11 locally made rifles and 150 live cartridges concealed in different parts of the vehicle

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the dangerous cargo was heading to Kofar Dinya in Bukkuyum LGA of Zamfara State.

“A total of 5 men were arrested in connection to the illegal firearms. Also, a repentant bandit leader named Bornon Kejo willingly surrendered to troops and submitted 2 AK-47 Rifles and 2 AK 47 Rifle magazines at Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover more weapons as well as encourage others to surrender and embrace peace”.

General Enenche added that the gallant troops on fighting patrol encountered 3 bandits on motorcycles around Maigalma village in Anka LGA of Zamfara State while attempting to attack innocent residents.

The troops he noted recovered one AK-47 Rifle, one AK 47 Rifle magazine loaded with 5 rounds were of 7.62mm ammunition and two motorcycles from the fleeing bandits, while one of the bandits was killed during the encounter.

He said that this was in addition to the killing of not fewer than 20 armed bandits within the month of August in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States.

While noting that these successes recorded within the period were evident of the troop’s resolve, doggedness and determination to end the security challenges in the North-West zone, General Enenche said that presently, farming and economic activities have picked up in the once-troubled North East, West and Central respectfully

