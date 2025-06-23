Insecurity: Avoid military, govt facilities in Abuja – US warns citizens

The United States has warned its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, military and government facilities within Nigeria due to increased global security concerns.

The alert, released by the US Embassy on Monday, stated that all embassy personnel and their families are currently prohibited from visiting military sites or other government venues in Abuja unless for official purposes.

This advisory came in the wake of unspecified global developments that have prompted heightened security measures and a reevaluation of movement around sensitive locations.

American citizens residing in or visiting Nigeria are urged to remain vigilant in public places, particularly in locations frequented by Westerners, expatriates, and government officials.

The statement partly reads, “Due to increased security concerns arising from current global developments, US Mission Nigeria informs US citizens that all US Embassy employees and their families are prohibited from non-official travel to a Nigerian military site or other government venue in Abuja at this time.

“Actions to take: Stay alert in public places, with particular attention to locations and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.”

The statement added, “Avoid large gatherings and consider limiting unnecessary travel. Avoid predictable routines. Familiarize yourself with emergency exits when you enter buildings. Review your personal security plans.

“The Consular Sections of Embassy Abuja and Consulate General Lagos remain open. Please monitor our website https://ng.usembassy.gov/.”

