The Nigerian Army has intensified efforts to strengthen security and promote lasting peace in Iregwu community, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State, through enhanced civil-military engagement and an expanded operational presence.

This was contained in a statement made available to defence correspondents in Abuja on Sunday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Composite Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullah.

According to the statement, the initiative featured a meeting between the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Musa Etsu Ndagi, and traditional rulers and youth representatives of Iregwu and Ikah communities.

It explained that, during the meeting, discussions centred on prevailing security concerns, community confidence-building and practical measures to foster peace and stability in the area.

It added that Major General Ndagi reaffirmed the Nigerian Army’s commitment to supporting civil authorities and protecting lives and property.

He explained that the engagement was part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation with traditional institutions and obtain community-level insights needed to strengthen security operations.

He further disclosed that steps were being taken to deploy troops of 91 Amphibious Battalion to the area as part of the ongoing expansion of Nigerian Army formations and reinforcement of its operational footprint. The deployment is expected to enhance surveillance, improve response to emerging threats and strengthen security across the affected communities.

It further added that the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs stressed that sustainable security required close cooperation among the military, traditional institutions, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders. He therefore urged the traditional rulers and youths to continue supporting security agencies with credible and timely information.

The statement pointed out that the community leaders expressed readiness to cooperate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in advancing peace, security and development within the area.

It added that the engagement underscored the Nigerian Army’s commitment to proactive security operations, strategic force deployment and sustained civil-military cooperation in fulfilment of its constitutional responsibilities.