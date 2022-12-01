Insecurity: Armed forces need Nigerians’ prayers ― Olu of Warri

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, says in spite of the professional capacity of men and women of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies to surmount the current security challenges bedevilling the country, Nigerians should engage in serious prayers for them to succeed.

HRM Atuwatse III made the appeal on Thursday while playing host to the Convener of an advocacy group, Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, Mrs Mary Abayomi Fatile, and her team at his palace in Warri, Delta State.

He canvassed national prayers for the Nigerian Armed Forces and all other paramilitary agencies in the country as they tackle the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation.

Making the appeal, Ogiame Atuwatse III emphasized the need to continue to intercede “for a strong sense of professionalism from the top down, and patriotism devoid of bias or ethnicity”.

According to the revered monarch, though the Nigerian Armed Forces, by their training and capacity, are up to the task, they required divine support through massive prayers and intels from the public to conquer.

The monarch, therefore, charged Nigerians to continue to support them with prayers and credible intels at all times.

Speaking earlier, the Convener of Prayer and Support for Nigerian Armed Forces and other Security Agencies, Mrs Mary Fatile, had listed part of the group’s advocacy mandate to include seeking the support of traditional rulers across the country “to galvanize community support for our armed forces and other security agencies”.

This, she said, was “in recognition of the pivotal role the traditional institution plays in Nigeria as catalyst and agent of mobilisation for policy implementation, review and policy option on peacebuilding and reconciliation, crime eradication, infrastructural development and preservation of our cultural heritage”.

She also disclosed that as part of efforts to further spread the campaign, the group shall be organising a two-day event with the theme “Security in Nigeria and Civilians Participation” to be held in Lagos, “where Nigerians, drawn from all walks of life, will be equipped with requisite knowledge on the enormous efforts of the military and other security agencies in ensuring that the reign of terror by enemies of the State is over, especially as we approach the 2023 general elections”.

“The highlighted roles of the traditional institution, when juxtaposed with our mission and vision, form a common front of collaboration towards achieving the desired dream of Nigeria by Nigerians.

“There is an urgent need to engage and mobilise Nigerians for special prayers and support for our gallant soldiers and other security agents who sacrifice their lives in the defence of Nigeria as well as the fight against the various forms of insecurity bedevilling the country.

“The need to cooperate with our security agencies by availing them with information that will enhance intelligence gathering towards eradicating all forms of enemies of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria can never be overemphasized.

“To this effect, we humbly request your Royal Majesty to prevail on our youths to join in the campaign and also to end all forms of vandalism, oil theft and other forms of activities that are inimical to the progress of the Niger Delta region and the country at large.

“We have taken this campaign to various communities, churches, mosques and parks across Nigeria and we are optimistic that bringing it to the Big Heart of the Nation – Delta State, will achieve positive results as experienced elsewhere, with the support of His Royal Majesty,” Fatile enthused.





