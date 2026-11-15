Insecurity: APC-PCC unveils Tinubu’s five year strategic plan

…says military has eliminated over 15,000 terrorists in three years

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has restated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to addressing insecurity in Nigeria, citing a Five-Year Strategic Defence Operations Plan designed to strengthen the country’s security architecture.

Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC-PCC, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the plan would improve military effectiveness and ensure a coordinated response to emerging security threats.

Checks by Nigerian Tribune revealed that the long-term security measures formed part of the APC Blueprint 2027–2031, unveiled at an event last week at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Alake said the plan provides a framework for aligning defence priorities, operational requirements, capability development and expenditure with Nigeria’s current and anticipated security challenges.

“The initiative is a major component of President Tinubu’s determination to reposition the nation’s security architecture toward a more coordinated, intelligence-led, technology-enabled, and prevention-oriented system capable of addressing terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and other forms of criminality.”

Further checks revealed that President Tinubu addressed measures to tackle terrorists and bandits during the North Central presidential rally held in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Saturday. He spoke about farmers displaced from their communities and forced into Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Reviewing military operations against bandits and insurgents in the North-East and North-West, the statement disclosed that more than 15,000 Boko Haram terrorists and bandits had been eliminated in the last three years.

It also claimed that more than 130,000 Boko Haram fighters and their dependents had surrendered through Operation Safe Corridor, the Federal Government’s rehabilitation programme for repentant insurgents.

“The figures underscore the administration’s two-phase approach of sustained military operations and non-kinetic interventions to address insecurity.”

On efforts to strengthen the Nigerian Army’s operational capacity, Alake recalled the establishment of four new Army divisions and the restructuring of existing military formations.

“The reforms aim to expand operational coverage, decentralise military operations, and enable troops to respond more swiftly to security threats across the country.

“The President has also approved the establishment of two additional Army depots in Osogbo, Osun State, and in Amasiri-Edda, Ebonyi State, to expand military training capacity and accelerate the recruitment and training of new soldiers.

“Each depot can accommodate 6,000 recruits at a time, bringing their combined training capacity to 12,000 soldiers.

“The Osogbo facility’s capacity is already being demonstrated, with 5,210 recruits currently undergoing training there.

“The expansion of training facilities is expected to reduce recruit turnaround time and increase the number of soldiers available for deployment.”

The statement further disclosed that Tinubu had approved the recruitment of an additional 28,000 soldiers to strengthen the military’s presence across the country.

It also said the administration planned to recruit 50,000 additional police officers as part of efforts to reinforce internal security, improve policing capacity and strengthen responses to criminal activities.

Beyond investments in equipment, technology and training, the statement said the administration was also investing in military accommodation and operational infrastructure to improve personnel welfare and effectiveness.

One of the projects is a 700-unit military barracks in Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, designed to provide personnel with accommodation and supporting military infrastructure.

The facilities are expected to improve living and working conditions while strengthening the military’s operational presence in the area.

“These measures reflect the administration’s determination to address manpower and infrastructure gaps, improve the capacity of security agencies, and ensure personnel are adequately trained, equipped, and deployed to areas facing security challenges.”

Alake assured Nigerians that security chiefs would continue to prioritise intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordination, while investments in the security sector would be guided by identified threats, operational requirements and national priorities.

“The plan,” the statement noted, “is expected to strengthen combat readiness, address critical capability gaps, optimise available resources and minimise unnecessary expenditure and wastage.”