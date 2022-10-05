Insecurity: Amotekun impounds 80 motorcycles in Ondo

By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Commander of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun and the Chairman of the Council of Amotekun Commanders in the South-West region, Chief Adetunji Adeleye,

Following the restriction on commercial motorcyclists in Ondo state, the Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, on Wednesday said no fewer than 80 motorcycles have been impounded in the state for violating the 6 pm to 6 am restrictions on Okada.

The Amotekun Commander, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, who disclosed this to newsman in Akure, the state capital said, the motorcycles were impounded for violating the directives of the state government’s banning operations of okada from 6 pm to 6 am across the state.

Adeleye said the move to restrict the movement of motorcycle riders in the state became necessary to rid the state of criminal-minded persons and groups who had been operating with motorcycles known as okada.

He said the only people allowed to move within the restricted period are the law enforcement agents or people on essential services with certified identification cards.

According to the Amotekun Commander, Okada riders have been fingered to be behind criminal activities in the state, saying most of the crimes committed in the state were perpetrated by Okada riders.

He, however, maintained that the ban on the restriction of okada riders from 6 pm to 6 am will be enforced by the government agency to the fullest.

“We are going back by 7 pm today, all our men will be on all major junctions and inner land.
No movement of Okada again after 6 pm, in that way, anybody seen with Okada at night will be assumed as a criminal and will be handled as such.

“There shall be no nightclubbing after midnight as it is compulsory for every night clubber to go home,” he said.

The State Government had last month ordered the enforcement of the ban on motorcycle operations between 6 pm and 6 am and nightclub activities beyond midnight.

