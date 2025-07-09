Insecurity: Almajiri, out-of-school children becoming tool for terrorists — CISLAC

Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani on Tuesday raised grave concern over proliferation of Almajiri and out-of-school children who have become willing tools for recruitment for terrorism, political thuggery, religious violence and other forms of crime in the country.

Comrade Rafisanjani who made the observation in Abuja at the Official launch of the Strengthening Child Care and Protection Systems in Nigeria Project, applauded the initiative aimed at improving care and protection for children through the expected impact of this project.

While applauding the EU Delegation to Nigeria for their continued collaboration to improving peace and security, good governance and democracy, human rights, trade and regional integration among other key development issues, he observed that these strategic partnerships and collaborations have contributed greatly to advancing development in the country.

He said: “we cannot overstate the deplorable state of child protection in Nigeria as children continue to be exposed to different forms of abuses and violation of their rights. In most cases, these abuses and exploitation come mostly from people trusted either by the child or parents or guardians. Sadly, even governments at the federal and state level have been culprits of child rights violation in recent times.

“While it is critically important to ensure the existence of legal and policy measures for the protection of children, the implementation of those provisions is much more important. This has been a missing link with child protection in the country.

“Therefore, to entrench a functional child protection system, efforts must be geared towards mobilizing critical stakeholders to review the existing measures and strengthen the implementation mechanisms.

“As we work towards the safety and protection of our children, we are very worried about the state of uncontrolled childbearing in Nigeria. This is a danger for the country as it remains a factor for many of the child rights violations in the country.

“The growing population of children whose parents do not feel the sense of care is the major reason for the growing rate of crime, thuggery and terrorism in Nigeria today. Measures must be taken to ensure the country’s population is a productive population, rather than a wasted population.

“As we speak today, there are sane men who have made it a habit of impregnating mentally and physically challenged women and fleeing without any sense of responsibility to the women and children.

“This is a disturbing sight that must be addressed with consequences for such men as the children are left at the mercy of those mothers.

“It is sad that the National Commission for Almajiri and Out of School Children Education that was established to ensure every child has access to quality education, promote skill acquisition and prevent youth poverty and delinquency has not received the needed attention, hence the proliferation of Almajiri and out-of-school children who have become willing tools for recruitment for terrorism, political thuggery, religious violence and other forms of crime in the country.

“We are also concerned about poor nutrition for children especially in northern Nigeria with acute malnutrition being a major barrier to the lives and development of children.

“While CISLAC has recorded significant progress engaging with state governments in this regard, efforts must be intensified to wholistically address severe acute malnutrition in the country

“Working in partnership with the SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria and Jireh Doo Foundation, as well as relevant government stakeholders and other partners to ensure efficient care and protection for children, CISLAC is optimistic of meeting the project’s set goal and objectives and thereby improving care and protection for children in Nigeria.

“We are appreciative of the partnership with SOS and are confident that, like before, we will implement an even more successful project,” Comrade Rafisanjani assured.