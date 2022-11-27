Insecurity: Akeredolu seeks traditional ruler’s support in intelligence gathering

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reiterated the need for traditional institutions to be actively involved in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the country through effective intelligence gathering.

Akeredolu stated this at the weekend during the presented staff of office and Instruments of appointment to two newly elevated traditional rulers, the Iresi of Osi Kingdom, Oba Olajide David Okunato and the Ojogbabriaka of Ilado community, in Akure North local government area of the State

Akeredolu who was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs, Akinwumi Sowore, noted that with the escalation of insurgency, improving local intelligence gathering would aid the work of security agencies.

He maintained that the role of traditional rulers and members of the community in ensuring internal security cannot be underestimated saying enlisting the support of traditional rulers and community members in security matters will go a long way to ensuring a secure environment and society.

He said since royal fathers are very close to the grassroots, it is necessary for them to assist security agencies in getting useful security tips.

While congratulating the two traditional rulers, Akeredolu said the recognition of the stool followed due process and it was in line with necessary law and charged the traditional rulers to assist the government in providing security as they are the closest to the people at various communities.

Akeredolu said, “The recent elevation of some existing chieftaincies and recognition of new chieftaincies is a demonstration of the love, respect and due regard our administration has for our traditional institution.

“It is also a pointer to the government’s belief in the efficacy of traditional institutions as a vehicle for promoting peace, harmony and unity among our people.

“Our Obas as custodians of customs and traditions are the closest to the people at the grassroots level. Mobilisation of people for positive developments, therefore, can best be achieved through them.

“While our administration will continue to strive to promote and enhance the position of our traditional rulers, it is also expected that the government’s efforts will be reciprocated through conscious and deliberate actions aimed at supporting the government and complementing its efforts.

“It is our belief that through the instrumentality of traditional administration, our royal fathers, should continue to play their roles as major stakeholders in the security of their various communities and assist the security agents in intelligence gathering to curb the menace of insecurity in our state.

“I will not end this address without informing Kabiyesi Iresi and other revered Obas here present that government will not allow or tolerate any domineering tendency by any traditional ruler under any guise.

” Every Oba in the state should therefore refrain from appointing or installing minor Chiefs outside his jurisdictions, particularly in disputed areas,” Akeredolu warned.

In his acceptance speech, the Iresi of Osi Kingdom, Oba Olajide David Okunato Ilufemiloye I, who described the community as one of the fastest growing communities in Ondo State, pledged to sustain his developmental strategies for rapid growth.





“This epoch event is a harbinger of better times to come as we are about to make history that will herald unprecedented development of the Osi community,” Oba Olajide said.

Speaking at an event held at his palace in Ilado, Oba Johnson Kayode Ajomole, the Ojogbariaka of the Ilado Community, expressed deep appreciation to Governor Akeredolu and the state government for allowing the truth to prevail.

