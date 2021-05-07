Insecurity: Akeredolu denies training of 3,000 Fulani men in Ondo army barracks 

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday, denied the report of training of 3,000 Fulani men resident at the Army Barracks in Okitipupa, describing the report as not only false but also unfounded.

Akeredolu, who made this known during a statewide broadcast to the people of the state, expressed concern over the abuse of social media to propagate false and fake news.

The governor said: “The recent issue which dominated the social media and the media space of some Fulani men being trained at the Army Barracks, Okitipupa has been investigated by security agencies and found to be false.

“We can confirm to our good people that there are no 3,000 Fulani men resident in the Army Barracks in Okitipupa. It is, therefore, preposterous for anyone to pressume that the information was true.

“The social media is almost becoming an unavoidable part of our society as its advent has democratised, deregulated and liberalised the means of news production and dissemination. Unfortunately, however, it has also become a breeding ground for spreading fake news.

“Before we must accept to post or report any news item or information on the social media, we must evaluate the process and discern the motives behind it and learn to distinguish between false content and real information.”

Akeredolu also read the riot act to traditional rulers in the state over issues of cultism, settlers and chieftaincy disputes, urging residents of the state to continue to keep the peace and sustain the secure environment.