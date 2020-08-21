Insecurity: Airforce destroys Boko Haram’s structures, neutralizes scores of fighters in Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Friday said that the Airstrikes being conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM have destroyed several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) structures and neutralized scores of their fighters at Warshale in the Northern part of Borno State as part Of efforts to end insurgency activities in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

He explained that the mission was executed on Wednesday after credible intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions established that the settlement was one of those being used by the terrorists as a staging area to launch attacks.

He stated that accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters, which engaged the location recording devastating hits which led to the destruction of their several structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists.

Gen Eneche assured that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, operating in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders, would sustain its efforts to rid the North East of all terrorists and other criminal elements.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…Airforce destroys Boko Haram

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…Airforce destroys Boko Haram

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…Airforce destroys Boko Haram

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…Airforce destroys Boko Haram Airforce destroys Boko Haram