Insecurity: Again, Troops eliminate 35 BHT/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno

The Military High Command on Sunday said that the Nigerian Troops have again killed no fewer than 35 members of Boko Haram / Islamic West Africa Province, BHT/ ISWAP Terrorist group in the multiple Operations carried out by the Theatre of Operation Lafia Dole in Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche.

According to the statement, “In continuation of Operation Lafiya Dole subsidiary Operation KANTANA JIMLAN, troops of Army Super Camp 6 and 7 conducted a long-range fighting patrol on 11 May this year and cleared Adzunge and adjoining villages.

It added that the troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 13 May this year along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road. and killed 8 BHT/ISWAP fighters while 10 Motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

According to it, on 15 May this year troops of 192 Battalion ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments during which 5 of them were killed

“Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralized 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops’ location from Boboshe. Others fled with gunshot wounds.

“Between 19 and 20 May 2020, following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action.

” In another operation, troops of Special Response Area Pulka with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 20 May 2020 along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area. In the encounter, BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while others escaped with gunshot wounds

“Furthermore, on 21 May this year, troops of 81 Division Task Force under 22 Brigade and 153 Task Force Battalion with Civilian Joint Task Force cleared Mugdala village during the operation 8 BHT/ISWAP were eliminated

“Equally, troops of 202 Battalion and Special Armoured Brigade Garrison Bama, based on credible intelligence sprung an ambush on 22 May this year at BHT/ISWAP crossing point along Bama Aulari road. engaged the bandits during which 3 were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds”.

In all, 35 Terrorists were killed and 11 AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges,2 BHT gun trucks, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 6 assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and 2 hand grenades were recovered from the bandits while other clothing materials were recovered.

The Chief of the Army Staff commended the gallant troops for their professionalism as the High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulated and also encouraged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to maintain the momentum of their operations, towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East, the statement added.

