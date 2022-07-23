Insecurity, a global phenomenon, not peculiar to Nigeria, Chinese Ambassador, Jianchun declares

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun has admitted that insecurity is not a problem peculiar to Nigeria as it is a global phenomenon which must be collaboratively tackled using every necessary tool.

The Ambassador stressed that the biggest concern of his country towards Nigeria’s relationship is the issue of security which must be intensified.

According to him, “China has its interests here in Nigeria and at the same time we are making contributions to the development of this country. Nigeria and China have common interests in every aspect of development”.

Cui Jianchun who was in Bauchi on a three-day official visit said that the report that Bauchi is a peaceful state was a good development urging all the citizens to join hands together and do everything within their power to protect themselves and their communities.

According to him, “Nigeria needs technology. We have difficulties, but we cannot give up, we cannot surrender. We have the technology to fight but we also have the physical defence.”

The Ambassador who was speaking at the Bauchi Investment Opportunities Summit held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Bauchi assured that technology can be useful to create an early warning signal to address insurgency and banditry but declined to give details of how it can be done.

He said that “this is not the proper time for disclosure of the process but we can use technology to try and protect the people.”

On the issue of insecurity plaguing Nigeria, Cui Jianchun said that “what the people need to win the war are trust and confidence.”

Speaking earlier, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir who is worried by the increase in the spate of insecurity in Nigeria which seems to defy all solutions to curb its spread, beckoned on the People’s Republic of China to use the state as a pilot scheme where technology will be deployed to fight insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country in order to accelerate tourism development as a major revenue generation source.

According to the Governor, “Even though Bauchi is adjudged to be the most secured state in the north we don’t want to take this for granted”.

The governor explained that although his administration has done quite a lot to sustain the peace, insecurity remains the biggest threat to direct foreign investments, especially in the area of tourism.

He said that “With all these investment discussions and PPP, we want you to look at security. We want you to help us because as you have conquered all the forces of your society, we want you to help us.”

The Governor added that “We have pockets of incidents here and there, people being affected. We don’t want a situation where people can’t go to farm”.

Bala Mohammed stressed that “We are mainly agrarian, we are mainly workers and we have a high number of the middle class. Poverty has been worrying us and by the time we can’t go to the farm to do this small subsistence farming we don’t know what will happen.”





He further said that “Make Bauchi the pilot scheme where you will use technology and knowledge, where you will use communities and government to keep us secured and fortify our borders and make us a safe haven even in this season of terrorism, bloodshed and deaths that Nigeria has become.”

The Governor stressed that “We want Bauchi to stand out as a place to be visited and respected. Something has to start. Bandits and insecurity cannot overcome us especially when we have the People’s Republic of China behind us who have conquered their insecurity problems.”

According to him, “In our own limitations and inadequacies, we are doing us but the whole thing is overwhelming us. We want you to come and help us.”

